Clive Owen to Star With Emma Corrin in FX Mystery ‘Retreat’

FX’s whodunit Retreat has lined up an impressive cast to join The Crown’s Emma Corrin.

Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, co-creator Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Edoardo Ballerini, Raul Esparza, Pegah Ferydoni, Ryan J. Haddad and Javed Khan have all joined the ensemble for the limited series. Details on their roles, other than the names of the characters the actors are playing are being kept quiet.

Created by Marling and Zal Batmanglij (The OA), Retreat centers on an amateur sleuth named Darby Hart (Corrin), who along with 11 other guests is invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When a guest is found dead, Darby fights to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests — before the killer takes another life.

The series will be the second collaboration between FX and Owen, who played President Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story. The Oscar and Emmy nominee will play a character named Andy in Retreat.

Dickinson (The King’s Man, FX’s Trust) will play Bill. Marling plays Lee. Braga (Queen of the South) plays Sian. Fowler (Superior Donuts) plays Martin. Chen (Twin Peaks) plays Lu Mei. Esparza (Law & Order: SVU) plays David. Ballerini (Boardwalk Empire) plays Ray. Ferydoni (Women Without Men) plays Ziba. Haddad (The Politician) plays Oliver. Khan (the BBC’s Silent Witness) plays Rohan.

Marling and Batmanglij wrote Retreat and serve as executive producers; Marling also directs. Andrea Sperling is also and exec producer.

