‘Clueless’ Mystery Reboot Passed Over at Peacock (Exclusive)

It’s back to the drawing board for Clueless.

Nine months after a mystery reboot of the 1995 cult film landed at Peacock, the NBCUniversal-backed streamer has passed on further developing the comedy. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the title remains a valuable one for producers CBS Studios, with the ViacomCBS-backed outlet already planning to try its hand at redeveloping a potentially different update of the film that starred Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash.

The most recent stab at reviving Clueless was in the works for nearly a year before the script, penned by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace, Man With a Plan), landed at Peacock for development. The project sold to the streamer in August and was set up there before Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner gained oversight of Peacock as part of their sprawling content portfolio.

The Clueless update was described as “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

Sources note Rovner and Berwick, who also oversee NBC and a suite of cable networks, recently reviewed multiple scripts in Peacock’s development pipeline before ultimately passing on several, including Clueless. Reddout and Hickey exec produced alongside Corinne Brinkerhoff (Jane the Virgin), Tiffany Grant, film producers Robert Lawrence and Eli Bush. It’s unclear if any of the current Clueless update will be involved with any future incarnations of the title.

Peacock and CBS Studios declined comment.

CBS Studios previously produced a Clueless sitcom starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher and with Dash continuing her role as Dionne. The series aired for three seasons on ABC and UPN.

Clueless, from writer-director Amy Heckerling, celebrated its 25th anniversary last summer. The pic has become a cult favorite and launched the careers of stars Silverstone, Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy.