CNBC Signs Jim Cramer to New Multiplatform Deal

CNBC is locking in one of its star hosts to a new deal.

The business news channel has signed a new deal with Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money and Squawk on the Street regular.

One key new aspect: The deal also includes a multiplatform element, with Cramer set to write articles and create web videos for CNBC’s website. The company will also launch a new subscription product, the CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer, and will work with Cramer to create and launch new live events and conferences.

Cramer had previously founded TheStreet.com, which he sold to TheMaven in 2019. TheStreet had been the exclusive home for Cramer’s digital commentary and subscription stock tips. Now, Cramer will bring those products to CNBC through Cramer Digital. Margaret de Luna, who was previously president and COO of TheStreet, recently joined CNBC as GM and senior vp of its direct-to-consumer businesses.

The company is betting that Cramer’s infectious personality and established digital and TV bona fides will help it turbocharge its direct-to-consumer offerings.

“Jim Cramer is truly one of a kind. He has the unique ability to masterfully break down complex topics and make them digestible for everyday investors,” said CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman in a statement. “And now, for the first time, CNBC will be the home for all of Jim’s media creating a virtuous cycle for his devoted viewers and loyal members to easily engage with exclusive content across all platforms and serve as a one-stop shop for sponsors and advertisers looking to interact with Jim’s comprehensive suite of products on a deeper level.”

Cramer was a CNBC regular in the late 1990s, joining the channel full time in 2002 to co-host a primetime program with Larry Kudlow. He launched the afternoon show Mad Money in 2005.