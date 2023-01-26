Brian Sullivan to Anchor 7 PM Hour on CNBC, as Business Channel Shakes Up Schedule

CNBC is making substantial changes to its weekday lineup, including a new show at 7 p.m. to replace Shepard Smith’s program, which it canceled two months ago.

The new 7 p.m. show will be called Last Call and will be anchored by Brian Sullivan, currently the anchor of Worldwide Exchange. According to a memo from CNBC president KC Sullivan, Last Call will be a “fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy,” and include newsmaker interviews, panel discussions, and debate segments.

The program effectively replaces The News with Shepard Smith, the general interest news program that was canceled in November.

But 7 p.m. is not the only lineup change Sullivan announced Thursday.

The 11 a.m. program TechCheck will be replaced by an additional hour of Squawk on the Street, which will be anchored by Carl Quintanilla and Sara Eisen.

The TechCheck brand will live on as a franchise through branded segments anchored by Deirdre Bosa featured throughout CNBC’s business day programming, and through digital and social original content.

Elsewhere: Eisen will also anchor the 10 a.m. hour of Squawk on the Street, departing Closing Bell; Scott Wapner will move from Closing Bell: Overtime to Closing Bell, and will continue to anchor Halftime Report, which will now originate from the New York Stock Exchange; Morgan Brennan will shift from Squawk on the Street to Closing Bell: Overtime; and Frank Holland will take over Worldwide Exchange for Sullivan.

CNBC’s primetime lineup will continue to feature reality reruns like Shark Tank and Undercover Boss, though Sullivan adds that the channel will also add more business-focused documentaries as well.