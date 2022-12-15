CNN Cancels ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ as Part of Originals Pullback

Stanley Tucci is done searching Italy. At least for now.

The actor’s CNN show Searching For Italy has been canceled at the channel, part of a larger strategic change at the company.

In October CNN said that it would cut back on original programming produced by outside production companies. The decision was “based, in large part, on the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement at the time.

Tucci’s show is among the casualties, with RAW serving as producer on the program.

That being said, a source notes that Tucci also worked as an executive producer on the show, so he could work with the production partners to shop the program elsewhere. In addition, Tucci is EP on Searching For Mexico, led by Eva Longoria, which will debut on CNN in 2023.

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is one of the most successful projects produced by CNN Original Series, garnering two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Program,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “We want to thank the Stanley Tucci for his dream partnership. We look forward to collaborating on the upcoming Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, for which he serves as an executive producer.”