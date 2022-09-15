CNN Taps Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow to Lead New Morning Show

CNN is shaking up its morning show and its primetime lineup in CEO Chris Licht’s first programming shake-up since taking over the channel in May.

CNN says that it will launch a new morning show later this year, anchored by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins. Lemon will step aside from his 10 p.m. program to lead the new show, which will have a new new name, format, and set.

Current New Day anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar will continue to anchor the program until the new show begins, and will shift to other roles at the channel later this year.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” said Licht in a statement. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

Lemon has anchored his primetime hour since 2014, and has been with CNN since 2006.

“The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I’ve had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it’s time to shake things up. I am so appreciative of the Don Lemon Tonight team, my wonderful, loyal viewers and everyone who has believed in me,” said Lemon. “I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I’m honored by his belief in me. It’s going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan. I’ll get to work with two of my dearest friends. Set your alarms folks, because we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Harlow, meanwhile, is a CNN veteran who most recently has anchored the 9-11 a.m. hours of CNN Newsroom. And Collins will be co-anchor and “chief correspondent” for the morning show, joining from the White House beat, where she was CNN’s youngest ever chief White House correspondent.

The specifics about the show’s format will come later, but the move allows Licht to dramatically remake CNN, effectively giving it an entirely new morning lineup (when a successor to Harlow is found) and a new primetime lineup when Licht and his team find new 9 and 10 p.m. anchors or programming.