CNN ‘Early Start’ Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC News

NBC News has hired CNN Early Start anchor Laura Jarrett.

Jarrett will be senior legal correspondent for NBC, covering the Supreme Court and Department of Justice, appearing on all NBC News programs and platforms. NBC News vp and head of investigations Rich Greenberg announced Jarrett’s hire in a memo Wednesday morning.

“Laura joins us from CNN where she spent six years covering the Justice Department and major legal cases for the network. Most recently, she was the co-anchor of Early Start and served as an on-air legal analyst for several notable legal stories including the Supreme Court’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade, the Congressional investigations into January 6th, the investigations into former President Trump, and the legal battles over Covid-19 vaccine mandates,” Greenberg wrote.

“She was a key correspondent covering the Depp-Heard trial, Alec Baldwin’s settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family, the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, and Derek Chauvin’s sentencing following the killing of George Floyd,” he added. “She played a lead role in reporting out and covering Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, former President Trump’s travel ban and family separation policy, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information, and more.”

Jarrett, who was a practicing attorney in Chicago before entering the media sector, has co-anchored the CNN early morning show with Christine Romans since 2020, and has been a D.C.-based correspondent for CNN since 2016.

At NBC she effectively becomes part of the team succeeding longtime NBC News DOJ and Supreme Court correspondent Pete Williams, who announced his retirement earlier this year. White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell had been temporarily covering the Court since Williams retired.

She will work alongside Justice Correspondent Ken Dilanian, veteran Senior Legal and Investigative Correspondent Cynthia McFadden, and Supreme Court Reporter Lawrence Hurley.

You can read Greenberg’s memo, below.

FROM: Rich Greenberg

TO: NBC News

SUBJECT: Welcome Laura Jarrett to NBC News

All,

I am pleased to announce that accomplished legal journalist Laura Jarrett will join NBC News as a Senior Legal Correspondent in January.

In her role, Laura will report on the Justice Department and Supreme Court while also serving as a leading voice on national legal, law enforcement, and other major breaking news stories. She will report to me and work with the network’s Investigative Unit and closely with the Washington Bureau’s reporting teams. She will appear across the network’s flagship news programs in addition to reporting for MSNBC, NBC News NOW, and NBC News Digital.

Laura joins us from CNN where she spent six years covering the Justice Department and major legal cases for the network. Most recently, she was the co-anchor of “Early Start” and served as an on-air legal analyst for several notable legal stories including the Supreme Court’s decision overruling Roe v. Wade, the Congressional investigations into January 6th, the investigations into former President Trump, and the legal battles over Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

She was a key correspondent covering the Depp-Heard trial, Alec Baldwin’s settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ family, the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, and Derek Chauvin’s sentencing following the killing of George Floyd. She played a lead role in reporting out and covering Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, former President Trump’s travel ban and family separation policy, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information, and more.

She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and worked in private practice prior to joining CNN, where she focused on defending companies and individuals in government investigations, in addition to devoting significant time to pro bono cases.

Laura will work hand-in-hand with Justice and National Security Correspondent Ken Dilanian, Senior Legal and Investigative Correspondent Cynthia McFadden, Investigative Correspondent Tom Winter, Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley, Supreme Court Reporter Lawrence Hurley, and more. And, a collective thank you to Kelly O’Donnell for masterfully covering the SCOTUS beat in addition to her daily White House duties over the last many months.

Please join me in welcoming Laura to NBC News and congratulating her on her new role.

Rich Greenberg