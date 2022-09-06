CNN Taps Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner and CBS News Correspondent John Miller as Analyst

In his first major analyst hire since joining CNN, CEO Chris Licht said Tuesday that the cable news channel had hired John Miller, a former TV correspondent who also had two long stints with the NYPD, to serve as its chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst.

Miller was most recently the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, and retired from the department earlier this summer. He had previously worked as the NYPD’s chief spokesperson in the 1990s, and also worked as a spokesperson for the LAPD and the FBI.

But he also had a long career in TV news, working as a correspondent and anchor (of 20/20) for ABC News, and as a correspondent for CBS News, where he crossed paths with Licht.

“I’ve worked closely with Chris Licht and share his editorial vision: speed, but not at the expense of accuracy, passion but not at the expense of objectivity,” said Miller in a statement. “I am especially proud to join CNN at a time when covering the news, getting it right and delivering it in a straightforward way has never been more vital to the American public.”

“John will help deliver on CNN’s commitment to tackle complex issues while presenting audiences with independent, objective news and meaningful analysis across platforms,” added Licht in a statement. “As both a brilliant journalist and experienced, compelling subject matter expert, he brings to the network an incredible breadth of knowledge.”

Licht has slowly been transforming the channel, pledging a focus on news. So far, however, he has mostly been parting ways with staff, rather than bringing in new on-air hires. Last week White House correspondent John Harwood left the channel, and last month Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter departed CNN, as did longtime legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

Licht told employees after the Reliable cancellation that, “I want to acknowledge that this is a time of significant change, and I know that many of you are unsettled… There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it.”

Miller marks the first of what will be many on-air hires for Licht, who has pledged to reimagine CNN’s morning show, and also needs to fill space at 9 PM weekdays and on Sundays.