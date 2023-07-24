CNN Hires Kayla Tausche as Senior White House Correspondent

CNN has hired Kayla Tausche as its new senior White House correspondent.

Tausche joins CNN from CNBC, where she most recently worked as an anchor and senior White House correspondent. Tausche, who co-anchored CNBC’s 2020 election coverage, previously served as the anchor of the channel’s Squawk Alley. She joined CNBC in 2011.

At CNN she will continue to cover the Biden administration, with CNN touting her background in technology, economic and foreign policy coverage as a boon as she covers the 2024 election. Her first day at CNN is Monday.

Tausche is one of the first major hires at CNN since its CEO Chris Licht departed in June, leaving Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling and David Leavy in charge of the day to day operations. CNN has a large WHite House team, with Phil Mattingly working as chief White House correspondent, MJ Lee as senior White House correspondent, and a number of other journalists working out of the West Wing.

One source says that Mattingly is seen as a possible favorite to join Poppy Harlow on CNN’s morning show. The morning show has been in flux after Don Lemon was ousted from the channel, and after Kaitlan Collins was moved to the 9 p.m. hour.