CNN Daytime Shake-Up: John Berman, Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner Nab New Roles

CNN, in its latest on-camera lineup moves, has unveiled plans for a new weekday show to run from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, to be anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Snider out of the New York City studios.

Also on daytime, CNN CEO Chris Licht has unveiled another new standalone news program to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez and Jim Sciutto as hosts out of the news channel’s Washington studios. The latest changes follow Licht boarding CNN in May 2022 with a mandate to “reimagine” the 24/7 news channel.

“We are leaning into our greatest strengths, showcasing our unparalleled newsgathering operation and giving our anchors the room to be more authentic. We’ve seen how our audience responds to this format, and we believe it will put us in a position of strength going into the evening and primetime hours,” Licht said in a statement.

The CNN daytime changes follow temporary lineup tweaks late last year ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, where New Day anchors Berman and Keilar and Wolf Blitzer were tapped to fill in during the afternoons.

In CNN’s latest incarnation, Inside Politics with John King will remain in the 12 noon slot out of Washington. And Victor Blackwell will anchor the 10 a.m. hour on Saturdays and co-anchor CNN This Morning Weekend with Amara Walker out of Atlanta.

Alisyn Camerota, who has been filling in on CNN Tonight, will anchor the 10 p.m. show, and Laura Coates will focus on the 11 p.m. show. Elsewhere, Jim Acosta will expand his role on the weekends as he anchors 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays for CNN Newsroom weekend.

CNN said the latest line-up changes will get underway in the coming months.