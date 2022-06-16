CNN Taps ‘Mandalorian’ Star Pedro Pascal for New Series ‘Patagonia’ (Exclusive)

CNN is turning to actor Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) to lead its next original series, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World, which is set to debut Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m.

Pascal will narrate the six-part nature docuseries, which uses visual storytelling in the style of programming like Planet Earth to explore the Patagonia region of South America, straddling Chile and Argentina. Pascal was born in Chile.

“I have great memories of taking trips to Patagonia and exploring some of the beautiful places depicted in the series,” says Pascal. “I am excited to bring my voice to the project and share this special part of the world with North American audiences.”

Pascal joins a growing list of high-profile talent to get involved in CNN original series. One of the channel’s most successful efforts has been Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, with Eva Longoria leading a spinoff show set in Mexico.

Patagonia was first announced as in development by CNN over a year ago, and marks its first effort in the natural history space. With the news outlet now part of Warner Bros. Discovery, it isn’t immediately clear if CNN will pursue future projects in the genre.

The series, which was filmed over the course of a year, will feature the vast array of wildlife and landscapes of the region, as well as the scientists who study it, and the people who live there.

New episodes of Patagonia will run Sundays at 9 p.m., barring any breaking news. Patagonia will join what new CNN CEO Chris Licht is branding as the “CNN Sunday” programming block, which will also include an interview series led by Chris Wallace, as well as a longform journalism series featuring CNN correspondents. Licht announced CNN Sunday at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront last month.