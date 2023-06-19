CNN Sets Premiere Date for ‘See It Loud: The History of Black Television,’ From LeBron James and Maverick Carter (Exclusive)

CNN has set a premiere date for its next original series: See It Loud: The History of Black Television.

The five-episode docuseries — which is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter through their SpringHill Company — will debut Sunday, July 9 at 9 PM.

The series explores the impact of Black television on popular culture, from The Jeffersons and Roots to the cultural impact of reality and unscripted TV. “Today we are in the midst of what is being widely referred to as ‘The Golden Age of Black Television;’ however, this ‘Golden Age’ is the culmination of an eighty-year struggle for Black artists to find a voice and fight for representation,” the logline reads.

The series includes interviews with people like Deon Cole, Desus & Mero, Gabrielle Union, Jimmie Walker, Judge Greg Mathis, Kevin Frazier, Ruben Studdard, Sherri Shepherd, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatyana Ali, Tiffany Pollard, Tisha Campbell, Vivica A. Fox, and others.

The series is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter for The SpringHill Company and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. Showrunner Jodi Gomes serves as executive producers alongside Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron with co-executive producer Courtney Whitaker.

Watch the trailer for See It Loud, below.