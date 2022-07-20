CNN Hires Washington Post Spox Kristine Coratti Kelly to Lead Communications

CNN has found its new head of global communications.

The Warner Bros Discovery-owned cable news channel has hired Kristine Coratti Kelly as executive vp and global head of communications, reporting to CNN CEO Chris Licht. Kelly joins from The Washington Post, where she is currently Chief Communications Officer and GM of Washington Post Live. She began her career at CNN in 2000, and will officially return to the company next month, based in New York.

“Kris is one of the most dynamic, creative and respected executives in her field with an incredible track record of success,” said Licht in a statement. “I am completely confident in her ability to support and advance CNN’s core values of trust, transparency and accountability in journalism.”

Kelly will oversee internal and external communications and media relations, as well as creative marketing, events and brand initiatives.

“CNN is one of the most consequential and trusted news organizations in the world,” said Coratti Kelly. “I am thrilled to join the team and help deliver on its vision to grow CNN’s reach and reputation as the world’s leading source for news and information.”

She succeeds Allison Gollust, who resigned from CNN in February after a WarnerMedia investigation found “violations of company policies” involving her, former CNN president Jeff Zucker and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.