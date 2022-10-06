‘Cobra Kai’ Kicks ‘Rings of Power’ Out of Top Streaming Spot

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power held steady in its second week of release, but it gave up its No. 1 spot in the streaming rankings. The Nielsen SVOD charts for Sept. 5-11 also feature a first: titles from four different platforms topping a billion minutes of viewing time in the United States.

Netflix’s Cobra Kai claimed the top overall spot for the week, which saw the premiere of the show’s fifth season. It drew 1.74 billion minutes of viewing time across its 50 episodes. Another Netflix show, Devil in Ohio, jumped by 92 percent over its debut week to finish second among original series at 1.38 billion minutes.

The Rings of Power came in at just over 1.2 billion minutes for Amazon’s Prime Video, a scant 4 percent decline from the 1.25 billion for its premiere week. Nielsen says that viewing of the three available episodes was fairly evenly distributed, with 41 percent of that time — about 493 million minutes — going to episode three, which debuted Sept. 9, and the remainder to the prior two episodes.

The very small dip for The Rings of Power in week two is similar to that of season three of The Boys, which fell by about 3 percent a week after its third season debuted in June (although it had 20 episodes available at that time rather than just three). It also compares favorably to Prime Video’s other big fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, which fell by more than 40 percent in its second week.

The other platforms with a billion-minute title for the week were Disney+ (1.5 billion for the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder) and HBO Max, which got 1.02 billion minutes for House of the Dragon, the show’s highest streaming total to date. (The show also pulls a sizable portion of its total audience from viewing on HBO cable channels, which aren’t part of Nielsen’s streaming calculations.)

Also on the original series chart, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ticked up week to week on Disney+ to 493 million minutes (from 472 million), and The Crown (345 million minutes) re-entered the rankings in the week of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Sept. 5-11 are below.

Original Series

1. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 1.74 billion minutes viewed

2. Devil in Ohio (Netflix), 1.38 billion

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video), 1.2 billion

4. Stranger Things (Netflix), 599 million

5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+), 493 million

6. The Imperfects (Netflix), 465 million

7. The Crown (Netflix), 345 million

8. Virgin River (Netflix), 343 million

9. Echoes (Netflix), 324 million

10. The Sandman (Netflix), 306 million

Acquired Series

1. House of the Dragon (HBO Max), 1.02 billion minutes

2. Game of Thrones (HBO Max), 805 million

3. NCIS (Netflix), 747 million

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 701 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 622 million

6. Bluey (Disney+), 524 million

7. Call the Midwife (Netflix), 506 million

8. Friends (HBO Max), 501 million

9. The Big Bang Theory (HBO Max), 499 million

10. Heartland (Netflix), 380 million