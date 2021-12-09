‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer Brings Back Old Foe Seeking Revenge

Cobra Kai is kicking back into action with the trailer for the upcoming fourth season dropping Thursday, featuring an old foe back for revenge.

Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will return to the franchise to help John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his Cobra Kai students try to win the All Valley Karate tournament.

Silver was the manipulating antagonist in Karate Kid: Part III (1989) who pretends to befriend and train Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) with brutal techniques, which are the complete opposite of those taught by his initial sensei Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita). By the end of Part III, Miyagi overmatches both Kreese and Silver before LaRusso once again wins the All Valley Karate tournament.

In this season of Cobra Kai, it is clear Silver is once again looking for blood. Perhaps fans will finally get to see Silver and LaRusso fight, which did not happen in Part III. LaRusso mainly battled against Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), Silver’s true student in that film.

And, of course, it is clear that LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are going to struggle as the frenemies try to work together and train their students to defeat Kreese’s Cobra Kai dojo. It appears they might even fight each other in the tournament.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai premieres globally Dec. 31 on Netflix. Watch the trailer, below.