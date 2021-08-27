‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

Season four is still months away, but Netflix has already decided to punch out more Cobra Kai.

The streamer has renewed the popular karate-filled family dramedy based on the 1980s The Karate Kid film franchise.

Helping the show’s cause: Cobra Kai received four Emmy nominations for its third season, including best comedy series.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), as well as the next generation of teenage karate students.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, Cobra Kai debuted on YouTube for two seasons as part of the company’s foray into original content, then the show was acquired by Netflix in 2020 where it bloomed into a hit. The streamer said the show delivered 50 million views during its first month alone.

The showrunners have said they plan to create more content set within the same universe. “While we don’t see Cobra Kai as The Simpsons going on forever, it can have an end — look at Better Call Saul and El Camino.” Schlossberg told The Hollywood Reporter in January. “The deeper and richer you make the world, the more opportunities there are. When we pitched to Netflix, the show wasn’t just season three and four; we talked about all the possibilities we think there are with this franchise.”

Season four premieres in December and includes the return of sinister karate instructor Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) from the film franchise. Here’s the teaser trailer: