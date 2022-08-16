‘Cobra Kai’ Gears Up for Karate Empire Battle in Season 5 Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Netflix has released the season five trailer for its karate action dramedy Cobra Kai.
Below is a lengthy look at the upcoming season, which finds the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of martial arts the only game in town, while Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) try to find some way to stop him — plus, there’s a water park brawl.
Cobra Kai takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament that were chronicled in the 1984 classic The Karate Kid, following the ongoing rivalries of LaRusso and Lawrence along with a next generation of karate athletes. The show is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.
The new season of Cobra Kai strikes Netflix on Sept. 9.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Black List
CBS Studios and NAACP Production Venture Team With The Black List on TV Script Initiative Supporting Authentic Black Narratives
-
-
-
Live Feed
‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Explains Why the Series Finale Was So Different From ‘Breaking Bad’
-
Awards
‘The Dropout’ Showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether Says She Put Off Writing the Show’s Finale: “I Was Really Afraid”
-
Awards
‘Dopesick’ Writer-Director Danny Strong Says the Show Was “a Collective Mission” to Honor Purdue Pharma’s Victims