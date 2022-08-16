‘Cobra Kai’ Gears Up for Karate Empire Battle in Season 5 Trailer

Netflix has released the season five trailer for its karate action dramedy Cobra Kai.

Below is a lengthy look at the upcoming season, which finds the villainous Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of martial arts the only game in town, while Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) try to find some way to stop him — plus, there’s a water park brawl.

Cobra Kai takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament that were chronicled in the 1984 classic The Karate Kid, following the ongoing rivalries of LaRusso and Lawrence along with a next generation of karate athletes. The show is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

The new season of Cobra Kai strikes Netflix on Sept. 9.