‘Cobra Kai’s’ Peyton List to Star in Paramount+ Drama ‘School Spirits’

Cobra Kai breakout Peyton List is going to topline her own show for Paramount+.

The Paramount Global-backed streamer has handed out an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for School Spirits, a young adult drama based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate and Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen.

The series revolves around a teen (List) who is stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school.

Oliver Goldstick, who exec produced the former Freeform mega-hit YA series Pretty Little Liars, will serve as showrunner on School Spirits. The graphic novel’s sibling duo the Trinruds and illustrator Nguyen will pen the script for the pilot and exec produce alongside Goldstick. Max Winkler will direct the pilot for School Spirits, which is awaiting a premiere date on Paramount+.

The series hails from Awesomeness Live Action Studio, with its recently promoted exec vps and Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin (who also serve as co-heads of Nickelodeon), on board to oversee production and development.

List’s credits include 27 Dresses, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jessie and Bunk’d. She has played Tory Nichols on the YouTube-turned-Netflix Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai since joining the series as a recurring player in season two. List was promoted to regular in season four of the hit series. She’s repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro.

Awesomeness focuses on budget conscious young adult originals and counts To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Trinkets and PEN15 among its credits.

The School Spirits graphic novel is expected to debut in fall 2023.