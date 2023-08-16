SkyShowtime’s ‘Codename: Annika’ Teaser Shows Art Fraud Detective “Navigating a Double Identity” (Exclusive)

SkyShowtime, the European streaming joint venture of Comcast and Paramount Global has unveiled a teaser trailer for six-part original crime drama series Codename: Annika at the Stockholm International Film Festival outdoor cinema, Sommarbio.

The Finnish-Swedish production, which originally had the working title ID, was part of a deal that the streamer struck early this year with Warner Bros. Discovery for exclusive rights across all of Europe to 21 HBO Max European originals. Codename: Annika will launch on SkyShowtime in September.

Created by Mia Ylönen and Aleksi Bardy of production company Helsinki-Filmi (Tove, Ladies of Steel, Tom of Finland, Heart of a Lion, Lapland Odyssey) and directed by Finnish director AJ Annila (Peacemaker), the show promises to take audiences behind the scenes of the world of high-class art fraud, while also exploring “the reality of navigating a double identity.”

The series stars Sannah Nedergård (Yellow Sulphur Sky) as Finnish art fraud investigator Emma/Annika. Other cast members include Ardalan Esmaili (Easy Money) as Rasmus Ståhlgren, Eva Melander (Border) as Rina Olander and Helena Bergström (House of Angels) as Agatha Torstensson, along with Pekka Strang (Tom of Finland) as Raimo Korpi, Clarisse Lhoni-Botte (Rolling to You) as Béatrice Joly and Charles Martins (Emily in Paris) as Denver Carpentier.

“As a streaming service created specifically for Europe, we are excited to introduce Codename: Annika to SkyShowtime subscribers,” said SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan. “This will be our first Swedish-Finnish original series and is a fantastic twist on the Nordic Noir genre available exclusively on SkyShowtime this September. Starring the very talented Sannah Nedergård as our main character Emma, this marks her first major role in a TV series, and we know viewers will be hooked.”

Said Nedergård: “Shooting this show was the most intensive work I’ve ever done, but I’ve never had more fun. Playing Emma and Annika would never have been possible without the expertise and heartiness of every single person in our team, I think this is a show made with passion.”

Added Ylönen: “We interviewed an ex-undercover officer and fraud experts to root the story in the real world of exposed identities and art fraud and added a main character who’s completely oblivious to her dark side. Emma dives head-first into undercover work and is immediately hooked – not realizing her cover identity will eventually expose her deepest darkest secrets.”

The plot description for Codename: Annika reads like this: “Finnish detective Emma Haka is still completing her undercover training when she gets sent on a mission into Stockholm’s corrupt world of fine art trade. The calm and collected Emma takes on the wild and fiery alias of Annika Stormare with the goal of getting closer to gallerist Rasmus Ståhlgren, the suspect in a case being built against the previously untouchable money launderer Blanko. As the investigation takes Emma deeper into the underworld, lines start to blur between her and Annika – who was once alive and left a tangled web of mysteries in her wake. To stay on Blanko’s trail, Emma must make choices that may change the lives of her and her loved ones forever – and try not to lose herself in the process.”

SkyShowtime is available in 22 markets via the SkyShowtime app across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG TV, Samsung, and through the streamer’s website. The service costs €6.99 ($7.63) per month.

Watch the Codename: Annika teaser below.