Colin Donnell to Star in Peacock Drama ‘Irreverent’

Chicago Med and Arrow alum Colin Donnell is headed Down Under.

Donnell will star in a Peacock drama called Irreverent that’s set to begin production in Australia soon. The series will also feature PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone and Jason Wilder.

Donnell will play Paulo Keegan, a criminal mediator who flees the United States after a mediation goes sideways and takes on a false identity as the Rev. Mackenzie “Mack” Boyd. He winds up in Clump, Australia, a small, eccentric beach town, and has to keep up the facade of being a minister while searching for an exit strategy before his past catches up to him.

Byrne (The Boys) will play the real Mackenzie Boyd, a reverend from Chicago whose wife leaves him before a move to Australia. Mackenzie makes off with Paulo’s money in hopes of injecting some excitement into his life and comes to lean on Paulo/Mack.

Bracknell plays Piper, a cop who returns to her hometown of Clump and begins to suspect the new reverend isn’t what he claims to be. Clarke plays Amy, Piper’s childhood friend, an engineer at the local sugar plant and the face of a protest by the plant’s workers. Stimson plays Daisy, a teenager who quickly becomes a confidant of Mack’s and lives with him in the reverend’s manse.

Oxenbould plays Cameron, Daisy’s best friend and a kid who will help anyone, at any time, for any reason. Blair will play Peter, a devoutly religious dentist. Dykstra plays Lester, owner of the local bar and soulmate of Amy’s dad, Victor. Tassone plays Harry, Piper’s brother who, as a bartender, knows pretty much every secret in Clump. Wilder plays Aidan, Harry’s friend and a self-taught marine biologist who has a relationship with Piper.

Irreverent is produced by Matchbox Pictures (part of NBCUniversal International Studios) and is co-production between Peacock and Netflix Australia. Paddy Macrae created the 10-episode series and is writing with Andrew Knight. They executive produce with Debbie Lee; Tom Hoffie is producer. Jonathan Teplitzky and Lucy Gaffy will direct, and Andrew Anastasios, Angela McDonald and Darlene Johnson join Macrae and Knight in the writers room.

Donnell is repped by Gersh and Sloane Offer; Byrne by Greene Talent, Mosaic and Schreck Rose; Bracknell by Aran Michael Management; Clarke by Morrissey Management; Stimson by RGM Artists; Oxenbould by Industry Entertainment and Sophie Jermyn Management; and Tassone by Sue Barnett & Associates.