Colin Farrell to Star in Genre-Bending Apple Series ‘Sugar’

Colin Farrell is doubling down on his television commitments.

The actor, already set to reprise his role as The Penguin in The Batman spinoff for HBO Max, is set to star in a genre-bending Apple series called Sugar.

Plot details about the series, from creator Mark Protosevich (Thor), are being kept under wraps. Farrell will star and exec produce the series alongside Protosevich, Simon Kinberg (Deadpool), Audrey Chon (Invasion), Scott Greenberg, Chip Vucelich and Fernando Meirelles (City of God), with the latter set to direct.

The series marks the second at Apple for Kinberg’s Genre Films banner, joining the recently renewed sci-fi drama Invasion. Apple will produce the series in-house via its Apple Studios banner after landing the project following a bidding war with Netflix in December.

Sugar becomes Farrell’s latest TV role following HBO anthology True Detective. His credits include The Batman and The Lobster. He’s repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman and Claudine Farrell and attorney Steve Warren. Protosevich, whose credits also include The Cell and I Am Legend, is with LBI and Hanson Jacobson.

Sugar joins a roster of Apple scripted series that also includes Jason Momoa’s Chief of War, The Afterparty, The Changeling, Dear Edward, Five Days at Memorial and stalwarts For All Mankind, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, among others.