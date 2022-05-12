Colleen Hoover’s ‘Maybe Someday’ Novel Acquired by eOne for TV (Exclusive)

Colleen Hoover’s novel Maybe Someday is set to get the adaptation treatment.

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) has closed a deal to develop the New York Times bestselling author’s 2014 novel into a television series. Hoover and Lauren Levine (I Am David, Bridge to Terabithia) will executive produce while eOne will serve as the studio.

The adaptation would mark another collaboration between Hoover and Levine, with Levine having previously produced the digital series based on Hoover’s novel Confess.

Maybe Someday, the first of Hoover’s Maybe Someday series centers on 20-something Sydney whose life takes a turn after learning her boyfriend cheated on her with her best friend and roommate. While attempting to navigate the low point, Sydney meets her mysterious neighbor and guitar player Ridge and his roommates. Described as a “contemporary Melrose Place,” the series follows Sydney, Ridge, and their friends as they “learn to navigate life and love, against the vibrant backdrop of Austin’s music scene.”

After releasing her first novel over a decade ago, Hoover has since sold millions of books published in over 40 languages and has had multiple books ranked on the New York Times top 10 last year. Her novels It Ends With Us and Verity are currently two of the top five books on the New York Times combined print and e-book fiction bestsellers.