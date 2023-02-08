Colman Domingo to Star in Netflix Thriller ‘The Madness’

Netflix has cast Emmy winner Colman Domingo to star in a limited series titled The Madness.

The eight-episode thriller, which the streamer has picked up to series, comes from creator Stephen Belber (The Laramie Project, HBO’s O.G.) and Chernin Entertainment, which has a first-look deal with Netflix.

“The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace,” said Peter Friedlander, vp scripted series for Netflix in the United States and Canada. “We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin.”

Domingo (Euphoria, Fear the Walking Dead) will star in The Madness as media pundit Muncie Daniels, who stumbles on a murder scene deep in the woods of the Poconos. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family — and his lost ideals — in order to survive.

Belber and V.J. Boyd (Justified, SWAT) will serve as co-showrunners on the series. Clément Virgo (Greenleaf) will direct the first two and last two episodes and executive produce along with Belber, Boyd and Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill. Quyen Tran (Maid) and Jessica Lowrey (Perry Mason) will direct two episodes apiece.

“Stephen Belber and V.J. Boyd thrive in creating suspense driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences. We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix,” said Topping, Chernin Entertainment’s president.

Domingo recently wrapped production on Rustin, a biopic about civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, for Netflix and Higher Ground. He won an Emmy in 2022 for his role on HBO’s Euphoria and stars in Warner Bros.’ The Color Purple, which also recently finished filming.