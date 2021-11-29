Colton Underwood Returns to Reality TV in ‘Coming Out Colton’ Trailer

Colton Underwood is telling his story in Coming Out Colton, the Netflix series chronicling his experience coming out.

In the trailer for the reality series, the former star of The Bachelor is shown in sit-down interviews bringing the cameras behind the scenes of his public journey to identifying as a gay man. The six-episode, 30-minute series releases Friday.

“I didn’t want to be gay, and the main voices in my head were just telling me, ‘You’ll get through this, you’ll get through this,'” he says at one point in the footage. In another, he explains, “The reason I’m coming out is because I’m ashamed and I’m sort of mortified of what got me into this position in the first place.”

Underwood came out as gay in an emotional April interview with Robin Roberts for ABC’s Good Morning America. That same day, news broke that Underwood would be returning to the reality TV genre to chronicle living his life publicly as a gay man. The series began filming before the GMA interview.

The first look at the series, which dropped Monday, introduces Underwood as the reality star, athlete and Christian that he has come to be known for in his public life. At one point, he confesses that he never thought he would come out: “I thought I was gonna die with this secret.” The Netflix logline for the series says the former professional football player and Bachelor star “embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.”

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Underwood, also an executive producer, shared his goal with the series: “I’ve lived my life so publicly straight, and I ran from a community I’ve belonged to my entire life. I knew there was going to be a lot of people who didn’t understand. Maybe at the end of these six episodes, people still don’t understand. But at least I’ve tried to undo the wrongs.”

Netflix’s director of unscripted series Damla Dogan told the Times that the streaming service trusted the producers to address Underwood’s “complicated story, which includes him taking accountability.”

Prior to publicly coming out, Underwood was a memorable three-time star on ABC’s hit Bachelor franchise. He first appeared on 2018’s The Bachelorette and followed that up with summer spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise before going on to lead his own Bachelor season in 2019. Underwood, who was openly a virgin during his run on the franchise, left his season in a relationship with his winner Cassie Randolph.

But the pair acrimoniously split in 2020. Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood over alleged harassment and stalking that she subsequently dropped later that year. According to the police report, Randolph claimed Underwood put a tracking device on her car. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns,” Underwood said in a statement at the time.

Underwood’s TV interview when coming out was met with mixed reactions from the LGBTQ community. An online petition has also been circulating for Netflix to cancel the series due to Randolph’s allegations. In the trailer, Underwood is shown speaking about the restraining order for the first time: “I put a poor girl through hell of my own insecurities,” he says.

The trailer also shows Underwood coming out to his father and others in his life, while finding his way in his religious and football worlds as a gay man. “I don’t know what to do with my hands. Am I looking at someone for too long?” Underwood, who is called “gay in training,” admits in the trailer, which has both lighthearted and emotional moments. “Shed any expectation of what you’re supposed to do and just be you,” Olympian skier Gus Kenworthy, a featured star on the season who came out in 2015, tells him.

“Since confronting it, this is the best I’ve ever felt,” says Underwood, who is now dating political strategist Jordan C. Brown.