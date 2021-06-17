Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco to Premiere New Series on Discovery+

Sebastian Maniscalco is set to debut a new series on Discovery+.

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco will see the comedian joined by family — including his wife, artist Lana Gomez, and his mother, Rose — and friends to explore food culture and etiquette in a seven-episode season that premieres (with the first three episodes) on the streaming service August 12.

There will be appearances from comics including Russell Peters, Bert Kreischer and Anjelah Johnson; as well as journalist Rich Eisen, actor and comedian Fortune Feimster and actors Gillian Jacobs and Oscar Nunez.

“This series came out of my passion for cooking and comedy,” said Maniscalco in a statement. “I thought…what better way to marry the two than a tv show centered around the culinary arts? Filming it was so exciting! I loved all the guests that we had, and I think we provide some really good information about food as well as some fantastic comedic moments.”

Maniscalco is currently performing his Nobody Does This tour, with upcoming dates in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Texas and more. He released his memoir in 2018, titled Stay Hungry, which also became the name of a Netflix special the following year.

“Sebastian‘s obsession with food, combined with his comedic genius, makes for the perfect discovery+ series,” said Lisa Holme, group svp content and commercial strategy for Discovery. “The same qualities that make Sebastian‘s comedy so special — his curiosity, intelligence and cutting observations — also make his exploration of food something that will truly whet the appetite of our streaming subscribers.”

After the initial three episodes of Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco land on Discovery+, the remaining four will roll out every Thursday for the following four weeks. The series is produced by What’s Wrong With People? Inc. and Triage Entertainment.