Common Cast in Apple’s Star-Filled Sci-Fi Series ‘Wool’

Common has signed onto the increasingly impressive cast of Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama series Wool.

Wool is based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of novels set in a future dystopia where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep, where they believe they’re protected from from a toxic atmosphere.

The John Wick: Chapter 2 actor and Grammy-winning rapper will play Sims, the silo’s head of judicial security.

He joins previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible: Fallout), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), Rashida Jones (The Office) and David Oyelowo (Selma).

The series is written by Graham Yost (Justified) and directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game).

The series is executive produced by Yost, Tyldum and Ferguson alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Remi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda, who also serve as executive producers on the drama, produced by AMC Studios. Common is repped by UTA.

Wool will join Apple’s increasing originals lineup of titles like Ted Lasso, Foundation and For All Mankind. There’s no Wool release date as of yet.