Conan O’Brien and Seth Rogen Share a Joint On Stage

TV’s longest-running late night host Conan O’Brien smoked weed on stage with one of Hollywood’s biggest cannabis lovers, Seth Rogen, during his final week of shows at TBS.

While the previous episode of Conan walked fans down memory lane with an appearance by Paul Rudd and one final replay of his Mac and Me gag, Wednesday night featured O’Brien loosening up and smoking a joint alongside long-time co-host Andy Richter.

The exchange was courtesy of show guest, comedic actor, and cannabis company owner Rogen, who produced the weed from his very own pocket.

The exchange was sparked by O’Brien admitting that he isn’t sure what he plans to do during his downtime between the end of his TBS late night show and his planned weekly variety series for HBO Max, leading him and Rogen to discuss the host’s tendency to overwork.

“I would suggest — this is gonna be hilariously on-brand — try smoking a lot of weed for a long time,” Rogen said to audience cheers.

Rogen noted that O’Brien seems “like someone that doesn’t smoke a lot of weed,” to the late night host’s concurrence.

“I don’t smoke any weed, and that’s not a judgment. I like my lucidity,” O’Brien said, before joking that he considers it “a fine herb.”

“If there was ever a sign that you don’t smoke weed, it’s that you just called it a fine herb,” Rogen quipped.

O’Brien then shared the reason he doesn’t smoke, explaining that he’s tried it before but “nothing really happened,” before prompting Rogen for advice on what he should try.

That’s when the writer and producer pulled a joint from his suit jacket and held it out to O’Brien, to more audience cheers.

“This is how lame I am,” O’Brien said. “For a second I thought, ‘He brought a birthday candle?'”

Rogen jumped in to first urge the Conan host to “not smoke that now — or do. This will be a great, weird show,” before telling him that if he smokes “one hit of that weed” he’ll have a good time.

With a lighter Rogen pulls from his back pant’s pocket, O’Brien attempts to light the joint — initially the wrong way — as the audience chants his name and laughs.

“I really don’t know what the f*** I’m doing,” Conan says, laughing, before passing it off to Rogen, who takes a hit himself then hands it to Ritcher.

“I’ll hold onto this for a while,” Rogen laughed as he took it back.