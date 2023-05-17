Conan O’Brien Sets Travel Series at Max

Conan O’Brien is back in business with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The former late night host has set Conan O’Brien Must Go, a four-episode international travel series that sees him return to the conglomerate after Conan signed off in 2021 following an 11-year run.

The new series, which is already in production, will see O’Brien travel across the globe to visit new people he has met through his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan.

“My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” O’Brien said in a cheeky statement announcing the series Wednesday. The project was formally unveiled during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation — where he was a staple during the company’s former Turner presentations that predated the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger. O’Brien’s Conaco will produce the series, with his longtime exec producer Jeff Ross also attached.

“Conan is a national treasure … at least that’s what he keeps telling me,” said HBO exec vp programming Nina Rosenstein. “It’s been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff and the whole Conaco team. They’re everything you’d hope for — insanely smart, ridiculously funny and nicer than they’d probably want to admit.”

The travel series is not new ground for O’Brien, who previously won an Emmy for his TBS series Conan Without Borders (which now streams on Max). He has visited 13 countries and his podcast has nearly 430 million downloads since its launch in 2018.

O’Brien first previewed the Max travel show on his podcast early last year, noting that he had hoped to return to doing remote segments à la Conan Without Borders.

Max (which is being rebranded from HBO Max) first announced plans to re-team with O’Brien in late 2020 when corporate sibling TBS announced that Conan would end in 2021 and that the veteran of late night would segue to a weekly variety series for the streamer.

Check out a sizzle reel for the new series, below.