‘The Conjuring’ TV Series in the Works at Max

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.'

The Conjuring universe is expanding to television.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max — the soon-to-be-rebranded HBO Max, with more content from sibling streamer Discovery+ — is developing a TV series based on the horror franchise, which encompasses eight movies so far. The film series’ producer, Peter Safran (who’s also now co-head of WBD’s DC Studios), will executive produce. James Wan, who directed the first two Conjuring films and produced seven of the eight movies in the franchise, is also in talks to serve as an executive producer. No writer is attached yet.

No plot details are available at the moment; Max says only that the TV project will “continue the story established in the feature films.”

The Conjuring series is one of several announcements Warner Bros. Discovery made Wednesday at a press event unveiling Max and upcoming programming including a second Big Bang Theory spinoff, the official green light for a Harry Potter series and another Game of Thrones prequel.

Warner Bros. Television will produce the project with Safran’s The Safran Co. (which has an overall deal with the studio) and Wan’s Atomic Monster. WB’s film division distributes the movies, which are produced by New Line.

The three Conjuring movies center on demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), who investigate and document paranormal events. The franchise also includes the Annabelle trilogy, The Nun — a sequel to which is due in November — and The Curse of La Llorona. The eight movies have grossed more than $2 billion at the box office worldwide.