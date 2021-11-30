Connie Nielsen to Play ‘Out of Africa’ Author Karen Blixen in Series ‘The Dreamer’

Connie Nielsen will star as Out of Africa writer Karen Blixen in The Dreamer — Becoming Karen Blixen, a new television series about the making of the famed Danish writer.

The Gladiator and Wonder Woman actress will Blixen in the six-part limited series from Scandinavian streamer Viaplay. Produced by Viaplay parent Nordic Entertainment Group and Lars von Trier’s production company Zentropa, The Dreamer is currently in post-production. TrustNordisk has picked up international sales for the series.

Meryl Streep played Blixen in the 1984 Oscar-winning epic Out of Africa, based on Blixen’s autobiographical writings about her time in East Africa. The Dreamer is set in the 1930s, after Blixen returns to Denmark, penniless, sick, divorced and with her dreams in ruins.

The series traces the author’s journey from rock bottom to becoming an internationally acclaimed writer. Based on an idea by Nielsen and Karoline Leth, the series was created by Dunja Gry Jensen (Norskov) and directed by Jeanette Nordahl (Wildland). Filmed in Denmark and internationally, The Dreamer is set for delivery in 2022.

“Karen Blixen has been a role model for me since I was a child: an adventurer, artist, traveler and thinker,” said Nielsen in a statement. “But I didn’t know the full story of how a 46-year-old woman, in the midst of her life’s deepest crisis, found her unique talent through a process that was painful, trying and also exciting. I believe it’s important for women of all ages and backgrounds to know her inspiring story, and I’ll put my body and soul into portraying this incredible person.”