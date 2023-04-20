Connor McDavid to Appear on NHL Network Special This Weekend

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Vladislav Gavrikov of the Los Angeles Kings battled in Game 2 of their playoff series Wednesday night. The Oilers won, 4-2.

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, now on a quest for his first Stanley Cup, will appear on a half-hour NHL Network special this weekend to pick up two other pieces of valuable hardware along the way.

McDavid will accept his third straight and fifth overall Art Ross Trophy as the league’s scoring champion and his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top goal scorer on the 2023 NHL Regular Season Awards Show, which premieres Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The dazzling McDavid, 26, collected 153 points — fourth-most for any player in league history — and 64 goals this year to lead the Oilers into the NHL playoffs.

Also appearing on the show, presented by NHL Original Productions, will be Bruins goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, winners of the William M. Jennings Trophy for helping Boston surrender the fewest goals this season. Their team set a single-season record for wins (65) and points (135).

Anchors Anna Dua of NHL Network, Alexa Landestoy of NBC Sports Washington and former NHL player Jody Shelley of Fox Sports Ohio will host the awards show, which will re-air on NHL Network at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will become available on the NHL’s YouTube channel following the premiere.

Edmonton and Boston split the first two games of their opening-round playoff series on home ice with the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers, respectively. The teams are back in action Friday night, with the Kings hosting Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena.