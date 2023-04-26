Conor McGregor Doubles Down on Comeback Plan in First Footage for Netflix’s ‘McGregor Forever’

Ultimate Fighting Championship standout Conor McGregor refuses to be down for the count in the first look at Netflix’s upcoming docuseries McGregor Forever.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the four-part unscripted series focusing on the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion’s comeback efforts will launch May 17. Preview footage for the project that hails from producer Religion of Sports shows McGregor recovering in a hospital bed after sustaining injuries including a broken leg during his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

“I thought it was over as well — that’s why I flipped into a different mode,” McGregor says about concerns that the match could end his career. “Now, it was the adrenaline as well, and I know I would have calmed down, and part of me is thinking, ‘Jesus, imagine it was just taken from me like that.’ I would be a different person, and it was a bit scary, to be honest.”

He adds, “Like a stone, it’s McGregor forever, and don’t you forget it.”

The Irish athlete posted the trailer to his Instagram page with the message, “The only place to hear my true story, which is just getting started!”

McGregor Forever is directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra. Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Audie Attar, Peter Berg and Matt Goldberg are executive producers.

“Conor is unlike anyone I’ve ever collaborated with. As one of his trainers described him, he’s an entirely unreasonable man,” said Chopra in a statement. “And for that reason, he’s impossible not to watch and be fascinated by. Don’t look away, because I guarantee you, you will definitely miss something inexplicably wild.”

McGregor Forever’s four hour-long episodes launch May 17 on Netflix.