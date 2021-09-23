Constantin Film Signs Multi-Year Movie Licensing Deal With Germany’s RTL

German mini-major Constantin Film has signed a multi-year licensing deal with commercial TV giant RTL Deutschland that covers exclusive free-TV and streaming rights for all of Constantin’s theatrical productions, both German- and English-language.

The agreement, unveiled Thursday, applies to all of Constantin’s in-house and co-productions that start shooting from Jan. 1. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Constantin and RTL have partnered for many years on films and television series, most recently on limited series The Allegation, a legal thriller starring Peter Kurth (Babylon Berlin), the comedy Weil wir Champions sind (Because We’re Champions) with Wotan Wilke Möhring (Perfume), and Strafe (Punishment), an anthology series based on short stories by prolific German best-selling author Ferdinand von Schirach.

The new deal will include upcoming Constantin productions from the likes of Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil), David Wnendt (Look Who’s Back), Til Schweiger (Rabbit Without Ears), and Doris Dörrie (Cherry Blossoms). A major highlight is a new film from hitmaker Bora Dagtekin, whose Suck Me Shakespeer school comedy trilogy the most successful German-language franchise of the last decade.

“Constantin Film’s in-house productions have shaped the media landscape in Germany for decades and set the standard for exceptional and successful films,” said Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz. “RTL Deutschland is exactly the right partner for our in-house productions. We and the many artists we work with are looking forward to this collaboration.”

For RTL, the agreement marks a further investment in original productions. The network, which operates local-language streamer TVNow, has doubled down on in-house commissions and German-language acquisitions to distinguish itself from U.S.-run streaming platforms.

“We are on the move: The new strategic partnership with Constantin Film is another big step on RTL’s way to becoming the leading entertainment brand [in Germany],” said RTL co-CEO Stephan Schäfer. “This exclusive framework agreement allows us to gain an extraordinary portfolio of artists and creatives, with their roots here with us, for us and for our audiences.”