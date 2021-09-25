‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Doc: Former Security Reveals Singer’s Private Conversations Were Recorded and Monitored

Those among Britney Spears’ inner circle are coming forward to share how they’ve witnessed the pop star be treated under her conservatorship in The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, a documentary which debuted on FX and Hulu Friday night.

In the follow-up to Framing Britney Spears, Controlling Britney Spears is directed by Samantha Stark with Liz Day as a supervising producer and reporter, and features interviews with insiders who had knowledge of Spears’ life while in the conservatorship. In their interviews, they speak openly about how Spears’ life was controlled and react to the singer’s emotional testimony. Those featured include Spears’ former longtime assistant Felicia Culotta, her former head of wardrobe Tish Yates, promotional tour manager of Spears’ Circus Tour Dan George, and Alex Vlasov, a former executive assistant, operations and security manager of Spears’ longtime security company Black Box Security.

The documentary opens with the scene outside Spears’ June 23 court hearing in which the singer spoke publicly for the first time and requested her conservatorship come to an end. While appearing virtually in court, Spears read from a prepared statement to offer insight into her life while in the conservatorship, which she said has led her to feel like she can’t “live a full life.” Among the grievances she shared were having her medication changed without her consent, being forced to perform on a 2018 tour and given no break, and not being allowed permission to visit a doctor to remove her IUD so she can have a baby and get married.

“I was extremely proud of her and the bravery that it took to take up for herself,” Culotta says of Spears’ testimony. “Once Britney started telling her story, I felt like there were going to be many people and many memories that would need to be talked about to put all the puzzle pieces together and make the truth of the story come out.”