‘Cops’ Reboot Picked Up at Fox News Streaming Service Fox Nation

Cops is being rebooted by Fox News Media.

The long-running reality series, which was canceled by Paramount last year in the wake of public outrage following the death of George Floyd, has been picked up for the Fox Nation streaming service. Fox Nation has ordered new episodes for season 33 of the show, which follows police officers as they go on patrol and respond to calls. It has also picked up 15 episodes from season 32.

Cops and another police reality show, A&E’s Live PD, were canceled last summer as protests against police brutality swept the nation, bringing increased scrutiny to how police are represented in popular media and entertainment programming.

Cops had resumed production last fall, with producers Langley Productions saying at the time that it was to fulfill contractual obligations for markets outside of the U.S. John Langley, the creator of the program and founder of Langley Productions, passed away last June.

The Fox broadcast network was Cops‘ original home, airing the program regularly since 1989, before it moved to Spike TV/Paramount Channel in 2013. The show will debut on Fox Nation Oct. 1 with new episodes debuting thereafter on Fridays, and Fox News is using its return in a promotional push for the service, offering police officers and other first responders free one-year subscriptions.

The Cops pickup is part of a larger slate of first responder-themed programming at Fox Nation. 911: On Scene applies the Cops formula to firefighters and paramedics; When Seconds Count will feature dramatic rescues caught on tape; Protect and Serve will highlight good deeds from police officers; and Answer The Call will profile the children of first responders that were killed in the 9/11 attacks.

The company will also make a $5 donation for every new subscriber to the charity Answer The Call.

Live PD, meanwhile, may also be nearing some sort of comeback, if host Dan Abrams is to be believed. Abrams wrote on his personal blog last week that he “along with the producers of the show, have been doing everything possible to bring Live PD, or something just like it, back on the air. To that point, there has — and continues to be —significant interest within the industry to bring the show back. If I could say more without potentially hurting the larger cause here I promise you that I would.”