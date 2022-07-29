Corie Henson Officially Joins NBCUniversal in Top Reality Job

Corie Henson has lined up her next gig.



The former head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV has, as expected, joined NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming group as exec vp entertainment unscripted content. In her new post, she will report to entertainment chair Susan Rovner and oversee reality competition, talent competition and game show formats across the conglomerate’s eight brands, including Peacock, NBC, USA, Bravo and other cable networks.



Henson takes over a portfolio that includes America’s Got Talent, The Voice, Top Chef and Baking It, among others. She replaces Jenny Groom in the role. Groom was let go earlier this week from NBCU following a nearly 20-year career in which she rose from page to exec vp unscripted as sources say Rovner wanted to make a change after being unimpressed with the division’s output since she forged her executive team in 2020. It’s worth noting that NBC recently scrapped Million Dollar Island before production on the Survivor wannabe began and moved The Courtship to USA Network following disappointing ratings on the broadcast network.



“Corie is one of the most respected executives in the business and brings a résumé overflowing with big unscripted hits that have broken out across broadcast, streaming and cable platforms,” said Rovner. “Her deep experience with large volumes of programming across multiple networks and brands is a perfect fit for our NBCU content ecosystem. She’s joining an incredible group of programming leaders working across genres, and we’re excited to welcome her to the team.”



During Henson’s tenure at the so-called “T-Nets,” she developed and launched series including Wipeout, The Go Big Show and Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. Before WarnerMedia, she served as exec vp alternative for Fox, where she developed and oversaw franchises including The Masked Singer, MasterChef, So You Think You Can Dance, Hell’s Kitchen and all live event specials.



“I’ve always admired the NBCU unscripted portfolio – and grew up on Must See TV – so I’m thrilled by the opportunity to join this incredible team to nurture this slate of massively successful shows, take risks on developing new innovative programming, and, of course, continue championing the best producers in the business,” Henson said.



During her career, Henson has also held unscripted roles with Electus and ABC, working on shows including Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank, Big Brother and live red-carpet awards coverage during her tenure with NBCUniversal-owned E!