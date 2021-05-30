Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do “The Routine” Dance From ‘Friends’

‘The Routine’ finally happened!

Conspicuous by its absence from HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special released last Thursday, the Geller’s iconic dance number was reenacted by Courteney Cox with a little help from friend Ed Sheeran.

The pair ably performed the dance and posted a video to Sheeran’s Instagram. “Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” Sheeran captioned the clip. He also added the hashtags, #TheRoutine, #IKnow, #Friends4eva and #ObviouslyBetterThanRoss.

‘The Routine’ originally appeared in the episode “The One With The Routine”, the tenth episode of the sixth season of Friends, which aired on Dec. 16, 1999. In the episode, Ross and Monica are desperate to make it on the taping of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and employ their secret weapon of the incredible dance routine they learned as children.

David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox in “The One With The Routine aka The One With The Rockin’ New Year,” (Season 6, epis. #131). Courtesy of Everett Collection

If you’re wondering why ‘The Routine’ wasn’t reenacted in the reunion special, director Ben Winston, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, did admit that it was pitched but ultimately the stars couldn’t remember the dance and didn’t fancy doing it in front of an audience.

“I did say [to David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox], ‘Would you ever consider doing ‘The Routine’?’ And both of them were like, ‘Oh, please don’t make us do that,'” Winston said. “There were certain things I really cared for, like the table read or the quiz. I also couldn’t work out where it would have worked. I’m not sure it would have landed 20 years later. But it was definitely on my list of ideas that I pitched.”