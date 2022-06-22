Craig Robinson Comedy ‘Killing It’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Craig Robinson is going to kill again for Peacock.

The NBCUniversal-backed streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for its Robinson-led comedy Killing It. The comedy, from Universal Television, debuted in April and revolves around one man’s quest to achieve the American dream — and hunt really big snakes.

Killing It was picked up straight to series in July 2020 and is created by Brooklyn Nine-Nine showrunner Dan Goor and his No. 2, Luke Del Tredici. The duo serve as co-showrunners and exec produce alongside B99’s former Pontiac Bandit, Robinson.

“We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”

Killing It is part of a Peacock comedy slate that also includes Peabody winner We Are Lady Parts, Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls. The renewal keeps Goor — who has called Universal Television home for years — with two shows on the air after Rovner also renewed his NBC comedy, Grand Crew, for a second season last month.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. ‘Snake-based economic satire’ isn’t exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can’t wait to make more!” Goor and Del Tredici said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Robinson leads a cast that also includes Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter and Jet Miller.