Creative Arts Emmys Night Two: Winners List (Updating Live)

The second night of this year’s Creative Arts Emmys is underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Categories to be presented for drama, comedy and limited series include guest actor and actress, music and lyrics, cinematography, editing and visual effects. HBO’s Succession is the most nominated series this year with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 apiece; Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 apiece; and Euphoria with 16 noms.
During Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys presentation, The Beatles: Get Back and Adele: One Night Only were the big winners with five awards apiece.
RuPaul won an Emmy for hosting his RuPaul’s Drag Race, extending his record as the most honored person of color in Emmy history, with a total of 12 wins and seven consecutive wins for outstanding host.
A number of winners moved a step closer to EGOT on Saturday. Adele is just a Tony away from EGOT, as are Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for Get Back. And Get Back helmer and producer Peter Jackson is at the halfway to this distinction, having won three Oscars for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
Also on Saturday, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won three Emmys including one for outstanding live variety special. With that win, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are now halfway to EGOT, adding an Emmy to their Grammy hauls. And Eminem is now just one Tony away from this distinction.
An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will air Sept. 10 on FXX.
A complete list of winners and nominees follows.
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anacostia • Secrets, Lies & Rollercoaster Rides • YouTube • Southeast Boy Productions, LLC
Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey
Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass • Part 10: Closure • The Roku Channel • All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment
Bill Burr as Rick
State Of The Union • Kopi Luwak • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Brendan Gleeson as Scott
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • They said that to me at a dinner. • Netflix • Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters
Words With Ike (Cake) • Gubbins • FX • FX Productions
Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Intersection • Generational Wealth • YouTube • Messmerize Entertainment
Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya
State Of The Union • Kopi Luwak • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Patricia Clarkson as Ellen
Desi Lydic Foxsplains • Desi Lydic Foxsplains: Vaccine Mandates • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic
Cooper’s Bar • Episode 106 • AMC.com • Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room
Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer
Bridesman • Horny Tears • YouTube • rubbertape
Sydnee Washington as Judith
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television (WINNER)
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Allison Jones, Casting by
Ben Harris, Casting by
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by
Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by
Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by
Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by
Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by
Bess Fifer, Location Casting
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Carmen Cuba, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions (WINNER)
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by
Libby Goldstein, Casting by
Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting
Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by
Mark Rutman, Casting by
Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by
Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia
Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by
Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by
Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by
Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by
Juliette Ménager, Location Casting
Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting
Alexandra Montag, Location Casting
Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram (WINNER)
Meredith Tucker, Casting by
Katie Doyle, Location Casting
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch (WINNER)
Ryan Heffington, Choreographer
Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer
The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+ • An Inferno Pictures, Sphere Media production with BET+ and CBC
Christian Vincent, Choreographer
Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Jillian Meyers, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography
Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography
grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, ASC, Director of Photography
Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix
Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography
Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Eric Koretz, Director of Photography
Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions
Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer
Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer
Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Angelina Vitto, Assistant Costume Designer
Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer
Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television
Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer
Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer
Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor
Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer
Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor
Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer
The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram
Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer
Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer
Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television
Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist
Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist
Roma Goddard, Hairstylist
Allie Keck, Additional Hairstylist
black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature
Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist
Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist
Dominique Evans, Barber
Lionel Brown, Hairstylist
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist
Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist
Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist
Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist
Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist
Suzy Mazzarese Allison, Personal Hairstylist
Lauren Kress, Hairstylist
Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nicky Austin, Hair Designer
Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television
Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist
Elizabeth Mendoza Kellogg, Key Makeup Artist
Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
Gage Munster, Makeup Artist
Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist
Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist
Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist
Angelyne • The Tease • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist
Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist
Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Alex French, Makeup Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist
KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Makeup Artist
Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist
Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist
Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Christine Wada, Costume Designer
Nora Pedersen, Costume Supervisor
Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer
Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer
Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor
Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer
Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer
Mitchell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor
Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions (WINNER)
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer
Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jerrod Carmichael as Host
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor
Ted Lasso • Inverting The Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
James Lance as Trent Crimm
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Christopher McDonald as Marty
Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Succession • Lion In The Meadow • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Colman Domingo as Ali
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
Ozark • You’re The Boss • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jane Adams as Nina Daniels
Hacks • Retired • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Harriet Sansom Harris as Susan
Only Murders In The Building • Double Time • Hulu • 20th Television
Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki
Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Laurie Metcalf as Weed
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kaitlin Olson as DJ
Ted Lasso • The Signal • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Harriet Walter as Deborah
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Hope Davis as Sandi Furness
The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple
Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener
Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Martha Kelly as Laurie
Succession • What It Takes • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong
Outstanding Main Title Design
Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director
Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Rob Slychuk, Animator
Nader Husseini, Animator
Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer
Cowboy Bebop • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios
Karin Fong, Creative Director
Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator
James Gardner, Designer/Animator
Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator
Kathy Liang, Designer
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director
Zach Kilroy, Editor
Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist
James Gardner, Designer
Brandon Savoy, Designer
Nicole DiLeo, Designer
Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Karin Fong, Director
Osbert Parker, Director
Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator
Merrill Hall, Animator
Russ Gautier, Animator
Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director
Tnaya Witmer, Designer
Laura Perez, Designer
James Hurlburt, Animator
Evan Larimore, Animator
Jahmad Rollins, Animator
Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple
Angus Wall, Creative Director
Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director
Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer
Ante Cheng, Cinematographer
Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor
Lucy Kim, Lead Animator
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist
Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Pam Marshall, Editor
How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Brian Tyler, Composer
Breton Vivian, Composer
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Hesham Nazih, Composer
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Dan Romer, Composer
A Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios
Nathan Barr, Composer
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Flight Attendant • The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Blake Neely, Composer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Willis, Composer
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor
Adam Leber, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Ozark • The Cousin Of Death • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram
Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Jae-il, Composer
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics
Zendaya, Lyrics
Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
Zendaya, Lyrics
Sam Levinson, Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics
Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics
This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Music
Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • The Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia (WINNER)
Erika Okvist, Hair Designer
Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist
Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist
The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist
Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist
Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist
Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist
Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist
Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist
Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist
Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist
Daniel Koye, Hairstylist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
George Guzman, Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist
Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist
Jamie Freeman, Barber
Tariq Nevar, Personal Hairstylist
Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist
Charles Grico, Hairstylist
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist
Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist
Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist
Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist
Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist
Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist
Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist
Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist
Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist
Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist
Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist
Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist
Bill Myer, Makeup Artist
Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist
Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist
Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist
Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Leo Satkovich, Key Makeup Artist
Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist
Rocco Gaglioti Jr., Makeup Artist
Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist
Benji Dove, Makeup Artist
Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period Costumes
Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter
Danny Glicker, Costume Designer
Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor
Adam Girardet, Assistant Costume Designer
Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Sophie Canale, Costume Designer
Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer
Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer
Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer
Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor
Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer
Felicia Jarvis, Co-Costume Designer
Matthew Hemesath, Co-Costume Designer
Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor
Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor
Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer
The Great • Seven Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC (WINNER)
Sharon Long, Costume Designer
Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor
Anna Cavaliere, Assistant Costume Designer
Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer
Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer
Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor
Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor
Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Nina Ruscio, Production Designer
Josh Lusby, Art Director
Mari Lappalainen, Art Director
Matt Callahan, Set Decorator
Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
David Bomba, Production Designer
Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director
Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer
Nick Francone, Production Designer
Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director
Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer
Gim En-jee, Art Director
Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer
Marci Mudd, Art Director
George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram
Laura Fox, Production Designer
Charles Varga, Art Director
Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Bob Shaw, Production Designer
Larry Brown, Art Director
Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director
Regina Graves, Set Decorator
The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer
Emma Painter, Art Director
Monica Alberte, Set Decorator
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Kasra Farahani, Production Designer
Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director
Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Chris Trujillo, Production Designer
Sean Brennan, Art Director
Jess Royal, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer
Gail L. Russell, Art Director
Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer
Benoît Tételin, Art Director
Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Alec Contestabile, Production Designer
Rob Tokarz, Art Director
Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television
Curt Beech, Production Designer
Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Bo Welch, Production Designer
Don Macaulay, Art Director
Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Stacey Dickinson, Art Director
Kate Goodman, Set Decorator
United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Daren Janes, Production Designer
Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist
Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Richard Redlefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions
Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer
Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer
Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head
Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Patt Foad, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Paula Eden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Ali Greer, Editor
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television
JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television
Julie Monroe, Editor
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor
Alex Szabo, Additional Editor
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Laura Zempel, Editor
Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor
Nikola Boyanov, Editor
Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor
Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Nam Na-young, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor
Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor
Ellen Tam, Additional Editor
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jane Rizzo, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor
Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor
Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
David Eisenberg, Editor
Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor
Anthony McAfee, Editor
Yoni Reiss, Editor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram
John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram
Heather Persons, Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor
Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor
Alexander Temple, Music Editor
Alex Seaver, Music Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, Foley Artist
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Designer
Clay Weber, Sound Editor
Darrin Mann, Sound Editor
Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Cobra Kai • The Rise • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor
Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor
Nick Papalia, Sound Editor
Andres Locsey, Music Editor
Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Antony Zeller, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Zane Bruce, Foley Artist
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor
Jordan McClain, Foley Editor
Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor
Richard David Brown, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor
Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor
John Guentner, Foley Editor
Sam Lewis, Foley Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Sound Designer
Angela Ang, Sound Editor
Ryan Cota, Sound Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor
David Collins, Sound Editor
Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Farmer, Sound Designer
Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor
Steve Slanec, Sound Editor
Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor
Adam Kopald, Sound Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Ed Hamilton, Music Editor
Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
John Roesch, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Alex Pugh, Sound Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
John Sanacore, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Katherine Harper, Foley Artist
Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, Sound Editor
Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor
Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor
Steven Baine, Foley Artist
David Klotz, Music Editor
Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television
Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Steve M. Stuhr, Dialogue Editor
David Beadle, Dialogue Editor
Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor
Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor
Sean McGuire, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Gaslit • Year Of The Rat • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor
Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish King, Sound Effects Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor
Ben Zales, Music Editor
Chris Rummel, Music Editor
Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix • Intrepid Pictures for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor
Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor
Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor
Ben Parker, Foley Artist
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor
Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor
Matt Hartman, Sound Editor
Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Editor
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Editor
Ian Chase, Sound Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor
Carl Sealove, Music Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor
Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Manselle, Foley Editor
Matt Telsey, Foley Editor
Lodge Worster, Music Editor
Brian Straub, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation
Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer
Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer
Michael Miller, ADR Mixer
Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, CAS, Production Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television
Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions
Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer
Rob Beal, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch
Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer
Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer
Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer
Amy Barber, Foley Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer
Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer
Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Ishii, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer
Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer
Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer
Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Juan Cisneros, CAS, Production Mixer
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Walter Anderson, Production Mixer
Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor
Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor
Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor
Addie Manis, Overall VFX Producer
Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor
Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer
Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG
Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG
Nicolas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, ILP
Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost
Arnaud Brisebois, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo
Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer
Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor
Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor
Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager
Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor
Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor
Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor
Terron Pratt, VFX Producer
Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer
Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor
Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor
Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor
The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor
Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer
Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor
Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor
Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor
Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor
Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor
Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor
Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout, Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal
Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer
Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer
Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator
Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor
Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator
Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite)
Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX)
Anna James, VFX Producer
Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor
SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple
Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito)
Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo)
Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios)
Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX)
Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator
Tamriko Barda, Senior VFX Coordinator
Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All • TNT • TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment
Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor
Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer
Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor
Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager
Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator
Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor
Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team
Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine
Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX
Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor
Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D)
Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer
Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead
Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor
Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor
Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D)
Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor
Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor
Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor
Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer
Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer
Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor
Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor
Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead
Liz Sui, DMP Lead
Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead
Summer Zong, Asset Lead
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator
Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator
Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator
Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television
Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator
Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator
The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rough House
John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator
What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions
Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator
JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator
Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator
9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer
David Castillo, Stunt Performer
Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer
Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer
The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer
Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer
Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer
Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer
Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Daren Nop, Stunt Performer
Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer
Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer
Sara Leal, Stunt Performer
Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer
Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer
Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer
Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer
Jurijs Kruze, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+ • Mandeville Films
Ray Donovan: The Movie • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon • Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios
The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company
