Creative Arts Emmys Night Two: Winners List (Updating Live)

The second night of this year’s Creative Arts Emmys is underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Categories to be presented for drama, comedy and limited series include guest actor and actress, music and lyrics, cinematography, editing and visual effects. HBO’s Succession is the most nominated series this year with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 apiece; Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 apiece; and Euphoria with 16 noms.

During Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys presentation, The Beatles: Get Back and Adele: One Night Only were the big winners with five awards apiece.

RuPaul won an Emmy for hosting his RuPaul’s Drag Race, extending his record as the most honored person of color in Emmy history, with a total of 12 wins and seven consecutive wins for outstanding host.

A number of winners moved a step closer to EGOT on Saturday. Adele is just a Tony away from EGOT, as are Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for Get Back. And Get Back helmer and producer Peter Jackson is at the halfway to this distinction, having won three Oscars for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Also on Saturday, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won three Emmys including one for outstanding live variety special. With that win, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are now halfway to EGOT, adding an Emmy to their Grammy hauls. And Eminem is now just one Tony away from this distinction.

A complete list of winners and nominees follows.

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anacostia • Secrets, Lies & Rollercoaster Rides • YouTube • Southeast Boy Productions, LLC

Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey

Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass • Part 10: Closure • The Roku Channel • All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment

Bill Burr as Rick

State Of The Union • Kopi Luwak • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Brendan Gleeson as Scott

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • They said that to me at a dinner. • Netflix • Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Words With Ike (Cake) • Gubbins • FX • FX Productions

Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Intersection • Generational Wealth • YouTube • Messmerize Entertainment

Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya

State Of The Union • Kopi Luwak • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Patricia Clarkson as Ellen

Desi Lydic Foxsplains • Desi Lydic Foxsplains: Vaccine Mandates • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic

Cooper’s Bar • Episode 106 • AMC.com • Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room

Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer

Bridesman • Horny Tears • YouTube • rubbertape

Sydnee Washington as Judith

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television (WINNER)

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Allison Jones, Casting by

Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by

Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by

Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by

Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by

Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by

Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by

Bess Fifer, Location Casting

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Carmen Cuba, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions (WINNER)

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by

Libby Goldstein, Casting by

Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting

Jennifer Page, CSA, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by

Mark Rutman, Casting by

Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia

Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by

Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by

Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by

Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by

Juliette Ménager, Location Casting

Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting

Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram (WINNER)

Meredith Tucker, Casting by

Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch (WINNER)

Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+ • An Inferno Pictures, Sphere Media production with BET+ and CBC

Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature

Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Ava Berkofsky, ASC, Director of Photography

Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix

Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer

Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

Angelina Vitto, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer

Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television

Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer

Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer

Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer

Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor

Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer

The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram

Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer

Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer

Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television

Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist

Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist

Roma Goddard, Hairstylist

Allie Keck, Additional Hairstylist

black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature

Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist

Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist

Stacey Morris, Hairstylist

Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist

Dominique Evans, Barber

Lionel Brown, Hairstylist

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist

Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist

Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist

Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist

Suzy Mazzarese Allison, Personal Hairstylist

Lauren Kress, Hairstylist

Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Nicky Austin, Hair Designer

Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television

Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist

Elizabeth Mendoza Kellogg, Key Makeup Artist

Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist

Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist

Gage Munster, Makeup Artist

Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist

Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist

Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist

Angelyne • The Tease • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist

Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist

Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist

Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Alex French, Makeup Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist

KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Makeup Artist

Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist

Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist

Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christine Wada, Costume Designer

Nora Pedersen, Costume Supervisor

Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer

Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer

Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor

Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer

Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer

Mitchell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor

Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions (WINNER)

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer

Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer

Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jerrod Carmichael as Host

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor

Ted Lasso • Inverting The Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • Lion In The Meadow • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Colman Domingo as Ali

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Ozark • You’re The Boss • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels

Hacks • Retired • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Harriet Sansom Harris as Susan

Only Murders In The Building • Double Time • Hulu • 20th Television

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Laurie Metcalf as Weed

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kaitlin Olson as DJ

Ted Lasso • The Signal • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Harriet Walter as Deborah

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Hope Davis as Sandi Furness

The Morning Show • Testimony • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener

Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Martha Kelly as Laurie

Succession • What It Takes • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Sanaa Lathan as Lisa Arthur

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Harriet Walter as Lady Caroline Collingwood

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director

Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Rob Slychuk, Animator

Nader Husseini, Animator

Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer

Cowboy Bebop • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios

Karin Fong, Creative Director

Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator

James Gardner, Designer/Animator

Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator

Kathy Liang, Designer

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director

Zach Kilroy, Editor

Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist

James Gardner, Designer

Brandon Savoy, Designer

Nicole DiLeo, Designer

Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Karin Fong, Director

Osbert Parker, Director

Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator

Merrill Hall, Animator

Russ Gautier, Animator

Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director

Tnaya Witmer, Designer

Laura Perez, Designer

James Hurlburt, Animator

Evan Larimore, Animator

Jahmad Rollins, Animator

Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple

Angus Wall, Creative Director

Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director

Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer

Ante Cheng, Cinematographer

Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor

Lucy Kim, Lead Animator

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist

Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment

Pam Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Brian Tyler, Composer

Breton Vivian, Composer

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Hesham Nazih, Composer

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Dan Romer, Composer

A Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video • Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Composer

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant • The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Blake Neely, Composer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Willis, Composer

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Ozark • The Cousin Of Death • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram

Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Jung Jae-il, Composer

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics

Zendaya, Lyrics

Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

Zendaya, Lyrics

Sam Levinson, Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Music

Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • The Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia (WINNER)

Erika Okvist, Hair Designer

Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist

Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist

The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist

Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist

Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist

Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist

Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist

Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist

Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist

Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist

Daniel Koye, Hairstylist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

George Guzman, Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist

Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist

Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist

Jamie Freeman, Barber

Tariq Nevar, Personal Hairstylist

Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist

Charles Grico, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist

Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist

Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist

Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist

Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist

Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist

Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist

Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist

Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist

Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist

Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist

Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist

Bill Myer, Makeup Artist

Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist

Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist

Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist

Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Leo Satkovich, Key Makeup Artist

Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist

Rocco Gaglioti Jr., Makeup Artist

Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist

Benji Dove, Makeup Artist

Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Glicker, Costume Designer

Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor

Adam Girardet, Assistant Costume Designer

Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Sophie Canale, Costume Designer

Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer

Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer

Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer

Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor

Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer

Felicia Jarvis, Co-Costume Designer

Matthew Hemesath, Co-Costume Designer

Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor

Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor

Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer

The Great • Seven Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC (WINNER)

Sharon Long, Costume Designer

Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor

Anna Cavaliere, Assistant Costume Designer

Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer

Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer

Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor

Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor

Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Nina Ruscio, Production Designer

Josh Lusby, Art Director

Mari Lappalainen, Art Director

Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

David Bomba, Production Designer

Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director

Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer

Nick Francone, Production Designer

Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director

Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer

Gim En-jee, Art Director

Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer

Marci Mudd, Art Director

George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram

Laura Fox, Production Designer

Charles Varga, Art Director

Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Bob Shaw, Production Designer

Larry Brown, Art Director

Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director

Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer

Emma Painter, Art Director

Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Kasra Farahani, Production Designer

Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director

Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer

Neil Prince, Art Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Chris Trujillo, Production Designer

Sean Brennan, Art Director

Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer

Gail L. Russell, Art Director

Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer

Benoît Tételin, Art Director

Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Alec Contestabile, Production Designer

Rob Tokarz, Art Director

Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television

Curt Beech, Production Designer

Jordan Jacobs, Art Director

Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Bo Welch, Production Designer

Don Macaulay, Art Director

Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

Kate Goodman, Set Decorator

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Daren Janes, Production Designer

Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist

Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Richard Redlefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions

Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer

Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer

Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head

Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Patt Foad, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Paula Eden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Ali Greer, Editor

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television

JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television

Julie Monroe, Editor

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Alex Szabo, Additional Editor

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Laura Zempel, Editor

Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor

Nikola Boyanov, Editor

Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Nam Na-young, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor

Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

Ellen Tam, Additional Editor

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jane Rizzo, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor

Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor

Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

David Eisenberg, Editor

Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor

Anthony McAfee, Editor

Yoni Reiss, Editor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram

John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram

Heather Persons, Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor

Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor

Alexander Temple, Music Editor

Alex Seaver, Music Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, Foley Artist

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Designer

Clay Weber, Sound Editor

Darrin Mann, Sound Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Cobra Kai • The Rise • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor

Daniel Salas, Sound Editor

Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor

Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor

Nick Papalia, Sound Editor

Andres Locsey, Music Editor

Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Antony Zeller, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Zane Bruce, Foley Artist

Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor

Jordan McClain, Foley Editor

Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor

Richard David Brown, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions

Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor

Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor

John Guentner, Foley Editor

Sam Lewis, Foley Editor

Steve Griffen, Music Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Sound Designer

Angela Ang, Sound Editor

Ryan Cota, Sound Editor

Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor

David Collins, Sound Editor

Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist

Andrea Gard, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Farmer, Sound Designer

Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor

Steve Slanec, Sound Editor

Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor

Adam Kopald, Sound Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Ed Hamilton, Music Editor

Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Alex Pugh, Sound Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

John Sanacore, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Katherine Harper, Foley Artist

Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, Sound Editor

Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor

Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor

Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor

Steven Baine, Foley Artist

David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television

Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Steve M. Stuhr, Dialogue Editor

David Beadle, Dialogue Editor

Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor

Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor

Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor

Sean McGuire, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Gaslit • Year Of The Rat • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor

Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Parrish King, Sound Effects Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor

Ben Zales, Music Editor

Chris Rummel, Music Editor

Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix • Intrepid Pictures for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor

Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor

Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor

Julia Huberman, Foley Editor

Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor

Ben Parker, Foley Artist

Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor

Matt Hartman, Sound Editor

Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Editor

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Editor

Ian Chase, Sound Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor

Carl Sealove, Music Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor

Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Manselle, Foley Editor

Matt Telsey, Foley Editor

Lodge Worster, Music Editor

Brian Straub, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation

Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer

Michael Miller, ADR Mixer

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, CAS, Production Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television

Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer

Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions

Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer

Rob Beal, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch

Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer

Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer

George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer

Amy Barber, Foley Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer

Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer

Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer

Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer

Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Juan Cisneros, CAS, Production Mixer

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Walter Anderson, Production Mixer

Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor

Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor

Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor

Addie Manis, Overall VFX Producer

Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor

Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer

Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG

Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG

Nicolas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, ILP

Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost

Arnaud Brisebois, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo

Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer

Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor

Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor

Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager

Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor

Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor

Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor

Terron Pratt, VFX Producer

Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer

Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor

Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor

Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor

Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer

Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor

Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor

Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor

Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor

Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor

Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor

Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout, Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer

Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer

Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator

Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor

Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator

Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite)

Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX)

Anna James, VFX Producer

Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor

SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple

Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito)

Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo)

Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios)

Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX)

Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator

Tamriko Barda, Senior VFX Coordinator

Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All • TNT • TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment

Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor

Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer

Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor

Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager

Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator

Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor

Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team

Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine

Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX

Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor

Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D)

Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer

Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead

Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor

Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor

Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D)

Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor

Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor

Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor

Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer

Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer

Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor

Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor

Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead

Liz Sui, DMP Lead

Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead

Summer Zong, Asset Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator

Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator

Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television

Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator

Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator

The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rough House

John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions

Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator

JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator

Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator

9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer

David Castillo, Stunt Performer

Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer

Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer

The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer

Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer

Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer

Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer

Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Daren Nop, Stunt Performer

Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer

Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer

Sara Leal, Stunt Performer

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer

Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer

Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer

Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer

Jurijs Kruze, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+ • Mandeville Films

Ray Donovan: The Movie • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon • Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios

The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max • HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company