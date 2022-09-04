Creative Arts Emmys Night One: Winners List (Updating Live)

The first of the two-night presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys are underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with categories including those for documentary, nonscripted, animation, reality and variety programs.

Early winners included A Black Lady Sketch Show, which won a pair of Emmys for directing and picture editing in a variety program. Among tonight’s nominees is RuPaul, who a year ago became the most honored person of color in Emmy history, with a total of 11 wins for his Ru Paul’s Drag Race, including six consecutive wins for outstanding host. With three nominations this year, he could extend these numbers.

This year NBC’s Saturday Night Live has nine nominations and tonight it also could extend its remarkable Emmy success. The late-night sketch comedy show, which debuted in 1975, currently holds a record 315 nominations and 86 prior wins.

Potential highlights on Saturday could include the first Emmy for three-time Oscar winner Peter Jackson, who is nominated for direction and best documentary, for docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which debuted on Disney Plus; and former President Barack Obama, who is nominated for narrating Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.

Chadwick Boseman could receive a posthumous Emmy for his voice performance as T’Challa in Disney Plus series What If…?

All 2022 Creative Arts Emmy attendees were required to show proof of a negative COVID test.

The list of winners and nominees follows.

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television

Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Lynne Spillman, Casting by

Blair Kim, Casting by

Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Laura Ritchie, Casting by

Kat Elmore, Casting by

Jeffrey Marx, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by

Natalie Pino, Casting by

Quinn Fegan, Casting by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Samantha Hanks, Casting by

Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Character Voice-over Performance

Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Bridgerton • Capital R Rake • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios (WINNER)

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa

Big Mouth • A Very Big Mouth Christmas • Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation

Stanley Tucci as Bitsy

Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions

Jessica Walter as Malory Archer

What If…? • What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge “Roxanne” • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television

Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer

Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

Mike Prickett, Director of Photography

Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by

Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Sebastian Lindstrom, Director of Photography

Alicia Sully, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography

Joshua Argue, Camera

Kathryn Barrows, Camera

Marc Bennett, Camera

Denise Borders, Camera

Petr Cikhart, Camera

Dave D’Angelo, Camera

Chris Ellison, Camera

Adam Haisinger, Camera

Kevin R. Johnson, Camera

Daniel Long, Camera

Jeff Philips, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

David Reichert, Director of Photography

Bryan Miller, Director of Photography

Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography

Charlie Beck, Director of Photography

Todd Stanley, Director of Photography

Dave Arnold, Director of Photography

Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography

Shane Moore, Director of Photography

Randy Lee, Director of Photography

Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography

Sam Henderson, Camera

Carson Doyle, Camera

Antonio Baca, Camera

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder

Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera

Jason Cooley, Camera

Pauline Edwards, Camera

Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera

Brett Smith, Camera

Jeremiah Smith, Camera

Justin Umphenour, Camera

Jon Schneider, Camera

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television

Scott Duncan, Director of Photography

Peter Wery, Director of Photography

Russ Fill, Director of Photography

Christopher Barker, Director of Photography

Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography

Josh Bartel, Camera

Marc Bennett, Camera

Paulo Castillo, Camera

Rodney Chauvin, Camera

Chris Ellison, Camera

Glenn Louis Evans, Camera

David J. Frederick, Camera

Ben Gamble, Camera

Kevin B. Garrison, Camera

Nixon George, Camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Camera

Toby Hogan, Camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera

Jeff Phillips, Camera

Louis Powell, Camera

Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera

Dirk Steyn, Camera

John Tattersall, Camera

Holly Tompson, Camera

Paulo Velozo, Camera

Ryan Hermosura, Camera

Cullum Andrews, Camera

Outstanding Commercial

Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro O Positive, Production Company Apple, Ad Agency

Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

The Lost Class – Change The Ref

Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency

Skate Nation Ghana – Meta Love Song, Production Company Droga5, Ad Agency

Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise

BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company

Walter The Cat – Chevy Silverado Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency O Positive, Production Company

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Andrew Rossi, Directed by

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Peter Jackson, Directed by

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Judd Apatow, Directed by

Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Amy Poehler, Directed by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Ian Denyer, Directed by

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

W. Kamau Bell, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Greg Whiteley, Directed by

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Nneka Onuorah, Directed by

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Aaron Krummel, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Moulin Ru: The Rusical • VH1 • World of Wonder

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • Freedmen’s Town • Bravo • Magical Elves

Ari Boles, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media (WINNER)

Bridget Stokes, Directed by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by

Christopher Werner, Directed by

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1252 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by

Saturday Night Live • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

Liz Patrick, Directed by

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Dugdale, Directed by

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science

Bo Burnham, Directed by

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Norm Macdonald, Directed by

Jeff Tomsic, Directed by

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions

100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media Production

When Claude Got Shot • PBS • 371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host Antoni Porowski, Host

Jonathan Van Ness, Host

Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix

Nicole Byer, Host

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Cuban, Host

Barbara Corcoran, Host

Lori Greiner, Host

Robert Herjavec, Host

Daymond John, Host

Kevin O’Leary, Host

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Padma Lakshmi, Host

Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment

Amy Poehler, Host

Nick Offerman, Host

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Vice Media LLC

The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent • Finale Results • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

American Song Contest • Semi-Final #1 • NBC • Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc.

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Rob Koenig, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Darien Koop, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer

Joe Holdman, Lighting Director

Nate Files, Lighting Director

Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

The Masked Singer • Group A Semi-Final • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media

Simon Miles, Lighting Designer

Cory Fournier, Lighting Director

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. (WINNER)

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Samuel Barker, Lighting Director

Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director

Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions (WINNER)

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Christopher Landy, Lighting Director

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Robert Styles, Lighting Director

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Erin Anderson, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer

Jason Baeri, Lighting Director

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Richard Beck, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films

Nainita Desai, Composer

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

David Schwartz, Composer

Return To Space • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production

Mychael Danna, Composer

Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer

They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple

Terence Blanchard, Composer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Jessica Jones, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Michael Bearden, Music Director

Lee Musiker, Music Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Outstanding Narrator

Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War • HISTORY • Six West Media group for HISTORY Channel

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator

The Mating Game • In Plain Sight • Discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC, Discovery and NHK co-produced with Bilibili and France Télévisions

David Attenborough, Narrator

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

W. Kamau Bell, Narrator

Serengeti II • Intrigue • Discovery+ • Produced by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions for the BBC, the Discovery Channel and BBC Studios Distribution

Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator

Our Great National Parks • A World Of Wonder • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media (WINNER)

Barack Obama, Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Jabez Olssen, Editor

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Robert A. Martinez, Editor Dan Reed, Additional Editor

Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Hamit Shonpal, Editor

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Julian Hart, Editor

We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries

Meg Ramsay, Editor

Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor

F. Michael Young, Additional Editor

Jeremy Lusk, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor

Hannah Carpenter, Editor

Brian Murphy, Editor

Jeanie Phillips, Editor

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Nova Taylor, Lead Editor

Sean Gill, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+ • World of Wonder

Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor

Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves

Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor

Ericka Concha, Editor

Tim Daniel, Editor

George Dybas, Editor

Eric Lambert, Editor

Anthony Rivard, Editor

Jay Rogers, Editor

Sarah Goff, Additional Editor

Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor

Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • A Yacht In Kneed • Bravo • 51 Minds

Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor

Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor

Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor

Jonathan Anderson, Editor

Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor

Daniel J. Clark, Editor

Zachary Fuhrer, Editor

Stefanie Maridueña, Editor

Dana Martell, Editor

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

David Zucker, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Five Souls On Board • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor

Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor

Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor

Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor

Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor

Chris Courtner, Additional Editor

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Michael Swingler, Editor

Tony Diaz, Additional Editor

Matt Edwards, Additional Editor

Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor

Simon Callow-Wright, Editor

John Rosser, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media (WINNER)

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor

Bradinn French, Editor

Taylor Joy Mason, Editor

S. Robyn Wilson, Editor

Conan • Series Finale • TBS • Conaco LLC

Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor

Mike Api, Editor

Christopher P. Heller, Editor

Matthew Shaw, Editor

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Takes On “Wellness” Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert

Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Storm Choi, Editor

Eric Davies, Editor

Tom Favilla, Editor

Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor

Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Ryan Middleton, Editor

Mark Paone, Editor

Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Einar Westerlund, Editor

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films

Simon Bryant, Editor

Jim Clark, Editor

James Collett, Editor

Bill DeRonde, Editor

Asaf Eisenberg, Editor

Will Gilby, Editor

Lior Linevitz–Matthews, Editor

Pablo Noe, Editor

Tim Perniciaro, Editor

Jacob Proctor, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Confesstigators (segment) • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Julio Himede, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

Stephan Olson, Production Designer

Raf Lydon, Art Director

Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Korins, Production Designer

Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Willo Perron, Production Designer

Steve Morden, Art Director

Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Cindy Chao, Production Designer

Michele Yu, Production Designer

Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Brendan Hurley, Art Director

Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer

Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix

Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night • TBS • TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital

RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage • VH1 • VH1

Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor

Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor

Matt Stutter, Sound Editor

Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor

Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor

Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor

Simon Riley, Foley Artist

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor

Miriam Cole, Dialogue Editor

Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor

Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Bryant Furhman, Music Editor

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor

Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor

E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor

Kim Foscato, Sound Editor

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor

Chad Orororo, Sound Designer

Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer

Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer

Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer

Giles Martin, Music Mixer

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer

Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer

Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer

Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer

Julianne Kane, Production Mixer

Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

David Nolte, Production Mixer

Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW

Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer

Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer

Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer

Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer

Josh Morton, Package Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer

Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer

Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • First Show Back With An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview With Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs “Freedom” • CBS • CBS Studios

Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer

Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer

Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer

Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer

Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer

Frank J. Duca Jr., FOH/Foldback Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer

William Taylor, Sound Effects Mixer

Devin Emke, Package Mixer

Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer

Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network • Blind Nil

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

American Idol • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

David Bernstein, Technical Director

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Nat Havholm, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Christopher Gray, Video Control

Luke Chantrell, Video Control

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs “Heaven’s Here” • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Michael Williams, Technical Director

Matt Muro, Camera

Rich York, Camera

Tim Quigley, Camera

Phil Salanto, Camera

Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera

Joel Sadler, Camera

Dancing With The Stars • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

Christine Salomon, Technical Director

Brian Reason, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

Cary Symmons, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Nat Havholm, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Derek Pratt, Camera

Mark Koonce, Camera

John Gardner, Camera

Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera

Dylan Sanford, Camera

Luke Chantrell, Video Control

Ed Moore, Video Control

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Dante Pagano, Camera

John Harrison, Camera

Rich Freedman, Camera

John Schwartz, Camera

Augie Yuson, Video Control

The Masked Singer • Masks Back — The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly — Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media

Christine Salomon, Technical Director

Nat Havholm, Camera

Mark Koonce, Camera

Brett Crutcher, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Jeff Wheat, Camera

Kary D’Alessandro, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

John Goforth, Camera

Cary Symmons, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Darin Gallacher, Video Control

Chris Hill, Video Control

The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera

Robert Burnette, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Guido Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera

Scott Hylton, Camera

Kathrine Iacofano, Camera

Scott Kaye, Camera

Steve Martynuk, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Steve Simmons, Camera

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video • MRC and Academy of Country Music

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Iqbal Hans, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Mano Bonilla, Camera

David Carline, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Darla Elledge, Camera

Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera

Pat Gleason, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Kat Kallergis, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Lyn Nolad, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

John Perry, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Danny Webb, Camera

Matt Greene, Camera Cody

Alderman, Camera

Daniel Schade, Camera

Jeff Lee, Camera

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Guy Jones, Video Control

Kevin Faust, Video Control

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Michael Anderson, Technical Director

Dan Winterburn, Technical Director

Danny Webb, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

Vincent Foilett, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Bruce Green, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Brian Lataille, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Patrick Gleason, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Rob Vuona, Camera

Dave Rudd, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Freddy Frederick, Camera

Gabriel De La Parra, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

David Carline, Camera

Kosta Krstic, Camera

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Joey Lopez, Video Control

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Ken Shapiro, Technical Director

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Michael Carr, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Jeremy Freeman, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Steve Martyniuk, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

John Perry, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Chad Smith, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Guy Jones, Video Control

Kevin Faust, Video Control

2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Mike Williams, Technical Director

Shaun Harkins, Camera

John Lee, Camera

Rich York, Camera

David Trenkle, Camera

Nat Havholm, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Mark Renaudin, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera

Marc Bloomgarden, Camera

Ray Hoover, Camera

Daniel Paulet, Camera

Kurt Decker, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Jofre Rosaro, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Bob Benedetti, Video Control

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Lori Gallati, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Camera

Jerry Cancel, Camera

Eli Clarke, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Mark Renaudin, Camera

Carlos Rios, Camera

Jim Scurti, Camera

Tim Quigley, Camera

Dan Zadwarny, Camera

J.M. Hurley, Video Control

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo • 51 Minds

Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder

Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions (WINNER)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix

Andrew Rossi, Written by

How To With John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns Movies and Blow Out Productions

John Wilson, Written by

Michael Koman, Written by

Susan Orlean, Written by

Conner O’Malley, Written by

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by

The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer

Jon Stewart, Writer

Kristen Acimovic, Writer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Felicity Morris, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Tracey Ashley, Head Writer

Robin Thede, Writer

Alrinthea Carter, Writer

Michelle Davis, Writer

Sonia Denis, Writer

Jonterri Gadson, Writer

Chloé Hilliard, Writer

Shenovia Large, Writer

Natalie McGill, Writer

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Dan Amira, Head Writer

Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer

Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer

David Angelo, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Zach DiLanzo, Writer

Jennifer Flanz, Writer

Jason Gilbert, Writer

Josh Johnson, Writer

David Kibuuka, Writer

Matt Koff, Writer

Christiana Mbakwe, Writer

Trevor Noah, Writer

Joseph Opio, Writer

Randall Otis, Writer

Zhubin Parang, Writer

Kat Radley, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Ashton Womack, Writer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer

Owen Parsons, Senior Writer

Charlie Redd, Senior Writer

Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer

Seena Vali, Senior Writer

Johnathan Appel, Writer

Ali Barthwell, Writer

Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Greg Iwinski, Writer

Ryan Ken, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer

Sofía Manfredi, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer

Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Delmonte Bent, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Stephen T. Colbert, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Caroline Lazar, Written by

Pratima Mani, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by

Opus Moreschi, Written by

Carley Moseley, Written by

Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Steve Waltien, Written by

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Michael Che, Head Writer

Alison Gates, Head Writer

Streeter Seidell, Head Writer

Colin Jost, Head Writer

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Dan Bulla, Written by

Mike DiCenzo, Written by

Billy Domineau, Written by

Alex English, Written by

Martin Herlihy, Written by

Steve Higgins, Written by

John Higgins, Written by

Vannessa Jackson, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by

Tesha Kondrat, Written by

Ben Marshall, Written by

Lorne Michaels, Written by

Jake Nordwind, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Will Stephen, Written by

Celeste Yim, Written by

Anna Drezen, Written by

Steven Castillo, Written by

Rob Klein, Written by

Jasmine Pierce, Written by

Rosebud Baker, Written by

Clare O’Kane, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by

Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by