Creative Arts Emmys Night One: Winners List (Updating Live)

The first of the two-night presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys are underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with categories including those for documentary, nonscripted, animation, reality and variety programs.
Early winners included A Black Lady Sketch Show, which won a pair of Emmys for directing and picture editing in a variety program. Among tonight’s nominees is RuPaul, who a year ago became the most honored person of color in Emmy history, with a total of 11 wins for his Ru Paul’s Drag Race, including six consecutive wins for outstanding host. With three nominations this year, he could extend these numbers.
This year NBC’s Saturday Night Live has nine nominations and tonight it also could extend its remarkable Emmy success. The late-night sketch comedy show, which debuted in 1975, currently holds a record 315 nominations and 86 prior wins.
Potential highlights on Saturday could include the first Emmy for three-time Oscar winner Peter Jackson, who is nominated for direction and best documentary, for docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which debuted on Disney Plus; and former President Barack Obama, who is nominated for narrating Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.
Chadwick Boseman could receive a posthumous Emmy for his voice performance as T’Challa in Disney Plus series What If…?
All 2022 Creative Arts Emmy attendees were required to show proof of a negative COVID test.
The list of winners and nominees follows.
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner • FOX • 20th Television
Rick And Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC
The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
What If…? • What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead Of His Hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Lynne Spillman, Casting by
Blair Kim, Casting by
Jazzy Collins, Casting by
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Laura Ritchie, Casting by
Kat Elmore, Casting by
Jeffrey Marx, Casting by
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by
Natalie Pino, Casting by
Quinn Fegan, Casting by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Samantha Hanks, Casting by
Ron Mare, Casting by
Outstanding Character Voice-over Performance
Moon Knight • The Friendly Type • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu
Bridgerton • Capital R Rake • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios (WINNER)
Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
Big Mouth • A Very Big Mouth Christmas • Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Central Park • Central Dark • Apple TV+ • 20th Television Animation
Stanley Tucci as Bitsy
Archer • London Time • FX • FX Productions
Jessica Walter as Malory Archer
What If…? • What If… Ultron Won? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Daniella Karagach, Choreographer
The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Fatima Robinson, Choreographer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge “Roxanne” • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television
Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography
100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
Mike Prickett, Director of Photography
Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by
Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography
We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography
Sebastian Lindstrom, Director of Photography
Alicia Sully, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography
Joshua Argue, Camera
Kathryn Barrows, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
Denise Borders, Camera
Petr Cikhart, Camera
Dave D’Angelo, Camera
Chris Ellison, Camera
Adam Haisinger, Camera
Kevin R. Johnson, Camera
Daniel Long, Camera
Jeff Philips, Camera
Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
David Reichert, Director of Photography
Bryan Miller, Director of Photography
Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
Todd Stanley, Director of Photography
Dave Arnold, Director of Photography
Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography
Shane Moore, Director of Photography
Randy Lee, Director of Photography
Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography
Sam Henderson, Camera
Carson Doyle, Camera
Antonio Baca, Camera
Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder
Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography
Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera
Jason Cooley, Camera
Pauline Edwards, Camera
Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera
Brett Smith, Camera
Jeremiah Smith, Camera
Justin Umphenour, Camera
Jon Schneider, Camera
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography
Peter Wery, Director of Photography
Russ Fill, Director of Photography
Christopher Barker, Director of Photography
Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography
Josh Bartel, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
Paulo Castillo, Camera
Rodney Chauvin, Camera
Chris Ellison, Camera
Glenn Louis Evans, Camera
David J. Frederick, Camera
Ben Gamble, Camera
Kevin B. Garrison, Camera
Nixon George, Camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Camera
Toby Hogan, Camera
Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera
Jeff Phillips, Camera
Louis Powell, Camera
Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera
Dirk Steyn, Camera
John Tattersall, Camera
Holly Tompson, Camera
Paulo Velozo, Camera
Ryan Hermosura, Camera
Cullum Andrews, Camera
Outstanding Commercial
Detectives – Apple iPhone 13 Pro O Positive, Production Company Apple, Ad Agency
Everyone But Jon Hamm – Apple TV+ Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
The Lost Class – Change The Ref
Hungry Man Productions, Production Company Leo Burnett Chicago, Ad Agency
Skate Nation Ghana – Meta Love Song, Production Company Droga5, Ad Agency
Teenage Dream – Sandy Hook Promise
BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company
Walter The Cat – Chevy Silverado Commonwealth//McCann, Ad Agency O Positive, Production Company
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Andrew Rossi, Directed by
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Peter Jackson, Directed by
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Judd Apatow, Directed by
Michael Bonfiglio, Directed by
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Amy Poehler, Directed by
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Ian Denyer, Directed by
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
W. Kamau Bell, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Nneka Onuorah, Directed by
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Aaron Krummel, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Moulin Ru: The Rusical • VH1 • World of Wonder
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • Freedmen’s Town • Bravo • Magical Elves
Ari Boles, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media (WINNER)
Bridget Stokes, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
Christopher Werner, Directed by
Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1252 • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alexander J. Vietmeier, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Billie Eilish • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Liz Patrick, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Dugdale, Directed by
Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Stan Lathan, Directed by
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rotten Science
Bo Burnham, Directed by
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
Norm Macdonald, Directed by
Jeff Tomsic, Directed by
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A TIME Studios Production in association with Creative Control and Leah Natasha Productions
100 Foot Wave • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents) • FX • The New York Times and Left/Right
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Changing The Game • Hulu • Hulu, Superfilms Productions, Foton Pictures, Glanzrock Productions
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media and Inkwell Media Production
When Claude Got Shot • PBS • 371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Bobby Berk, Host Karamo Brown, Host Tan France, Host Antoni Porowski, Host
Jonathan Van Ness, Host
Nailed It! • Netflix • Magical Elves for Netflix
Nicole Byer, Host
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Cuban, Host
Barbara Corcoran, Host
Lori Greiner, Host
Robert Herjavec, Host
Daymond John, Host
Kevin O’Leary, Host
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Padma Lakshmi, Host
Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment
Amy Poehler, Host
Nick Offerman, Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Vice • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Vice Media LLC
The World According To Jeff Goldblum • Disney+ • Nutopia for National Geographic and Disney+
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • Finale Results • NBC • Fremantle and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
William Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
American Song Contest • Semi-Final #1 • NBC • Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, American Song Contest Inc.
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
William Gossett, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Rob Koenig, Lighting Director
Matt Benson, Lighting Director
Darien Koop, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer
Joe Holdman, Lighting Director
Nate Files, Lighting Director
Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
The Masked Singer • Group A Semi-Final • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer
Cory Fournier, Lighting Director
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. (WINNER)
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Samuel Barker, Lighting Director
Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions (WINNER)
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Christopher Landy, Lighting Director
Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Robert Styles, Lighting Director
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Erin Anderson, Lighting Director
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Leroy Bennett, Lighting Designer
Jason Baeri, Lighting Director
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Richard Beck, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films
Nainita Desai, Composer
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
David Schwartz, Composer
Return To Space • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Little Monster Films Production
Mychael Danna, Composer
Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer
They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+ • New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple
Terence Blanchard, Composer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Jessica Jones, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Michael Bearden, Music Director
Lee Musiker, Music Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jake Gyllenhaal • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
Outstanding Narrator
Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War • HISTORY • Six West Media group for HISTORY Channel
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Narrator
The Mating Game • In Plain Sight • Discovery+ • A Silverback Films Production for BBC, Discovery and NHK co-produced with Bilibili and France Télévisions
David Attenborough, Narrator
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
W. Kamau Bell, Narrator
Serengeti II • Intrigue • Discovery+ • Produced by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions for the BBC, the Discovery Channel and BBC Studios Distribution
Lupita Nyong’o, Narrator
Our Great National Parks • A World Of Wonder • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media (WINNER)
Barack Obama, Narrator
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Jabez Olssen, Editor
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Joseph Beshenkovsky, ACE, Editor
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Robert A. Martinez, Editor Dan Reed, Additional Editor
Inaya Graciana Yusuf, Additional Editor
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Hamit Shonpal, Editor
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Julian Hart, Editor
We Need To Talk About Cosby • Part 1 • Showtime • SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with WKB Industries
Meg Ramsay, Editor
Jennifer Brooks, Additional Editor
F. Michael Young, Additional Editor
Jeremy Lusk, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor
Hannah Carpenter, Editor
Brian Murphy, Editor
Jeanie Phillips, Editor
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Nova Taylor, Lead Editor
Sean Gill, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars • Halftime Headliners • Paramount+ • World of Wonder
Michael Lynn Deis, Lead Editor
Mary DeChambres, ACE, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Laurel Mick Ostrander, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Top Chef • Restaurant Wars • Bravo • Magical Elves
Steve Lichtenstein, Lead Editor
Ericka Concha, Editor
Tim Daniel, Editor
George Dybas, Editor
Eric Lambert, Editor
Anthony Rivard, Editor
Jay Rogers, Editor
Sarah Goff, Additional Editor
Matt Reynolds, Additional Editor
Clark Vogeler, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean • A Yacht In Kneed • Bravo • 51 Minds
Cameron Teisher, Supervising Editor
Garrett Hohendorf, Lead Editor
Bil Yoelin, Lead Editor
Jonathan Anderson, Editor
Cheer • Daytona Pt. 2: If The Judges Disagree • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Daniel George McDonald, Supervising Editor
Daniel J. Clark, Editor
Zachary Fuhrer, Editor
Stefanie Maridueña, Editor
Dana Martell, Editor
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
David Zucker, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Five Souls On Board • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, ACE, Supervising Editor
Alexandra Moore, ACE, Editor
Adrian Orozco, Additional Editor
Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Additional Editor
Hugh Elliott, Additional Editor
Chris Courtner, Additional Editor
Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Michael Swingler, Editor
Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
Matt Edwards, Additional Editor
Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor
Simon Callow-Wright, Editor
John Rosser, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media (WINNER)
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor
Bradinn French, Editor
Taylor Joy Mason, Editor
S. Robyn Wilson, Editor
Conan • Series Finale • TBS • Conaco LLC
Robert James Ashe, Lead Editor
Mike Api, Editor
Christopher P. Heller, Editor
Matthew Shaw, Editor
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Jordan Klepper Takes On “Wellness” Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rep. Lauren Boebert
Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Storm Choi, Editor
Eric Davies, Editor
Tom Favilla, Editor
Lauren Beckett Jackson, Editor
Nikolai Johnson, Editor
Ryan Middleton, Editor
Mark Paone, Editor
Erin Shannon, Editor
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Einar Westerlund, Editor
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films
Simon Bryant, Editor
Jim Clark, Editor
James Collett, Editor
Bill DeRonde, Editor
Asaf Eisenberg, Editor
Will Gilby, Editor
Lior Linevitz–Matthews, Editor
Pablo Noe, Editor
Tim Perniciaro, Editor
Jacob Proctor, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Confesstigators (segment) • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Anthony Miale, ACE, Senior Editor
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Julio Himede, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Stephan Olson, Production Designer
Raf Lydon, Art Director
Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Korins, Production Designer
Margaux Lapresle, Art Director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Maria Garcia, Art Director
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Willo Perron, Production Designer
Steve Morden, Art Director
Marc Manabat, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Cindy Chao, Production Designer
Michele Yu, Production Designer
Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Riley Mellon, Art Director
Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
Josh Smith, Art Director
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer
Allison Spain, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street
Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix
Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS • YouTube • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions Inc.
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News • Paramount+ • CBS Studios, Late Night Cartoons
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night • TBS • TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital
RuPaul’s Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage • VH1 • VH1
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen • Bravo • Magical Elves
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor
Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor
Matt Stutter, Sound Editor
Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor
Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor
Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor
Simon Riley, Foley Artist
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Bobby Mackston, Sound Supervisor
Miriam Cole, Dialogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Joseph Beshenkovsky, Sound Effects Editor
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Anthony Vanchure, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Pagan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Mike James Gallagher, Sound Effects Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Bryant Furhman, Music Editor
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • The People We Loved Were Loving Us! • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
Leff Lefferts, Sound Editor
Bjorn Ole Schroeder, Sound Editor
E. Larry Oatfield, Sound Editor
Kim Foscato, Sound Editor
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Maria Kelly, Dialogue Editor
Chad Orororo, Sound Designer
Nirupama Rajendran, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer
Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer
Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer
Giles Martin, Music Mixer
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer
Kevin Rosen Quan, Production Mixer
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Becoming 100% That Bitch • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Erik Brena, Re-Recording Mixer
Ross D’Alessandro, Production Mixer
Julianne Kane, Production Mixer
Deanna Decenario, Production Mixer
McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Laura Cunningham, Production Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Big Opening #1 • VH1 • World of Wonder
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
David Nolte, Production Mixer
Glenn Gaines, Production Mixer
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW
Tom O’Pray, Re-Recording Mixer
Renato Ferrari, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer
Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer
Josh Morton, Package Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer
Mike Parker, Monitor Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • First Show Back With An Audience, Dana Carvey As Joe Biden, Interview With Jon Stewart, And Jon Batiste Performs “Freedom” • CBS • CBS Studios
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer
Harvey Goldberg, Broadcast Music Mixer
Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
Tom Herrmann, Front of House Mixer
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Alex Guessard, FOH Production Mixer
Dave Natale, FOH Music Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Playback Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Host: John Mulaney • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, CAS, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Bob Selitto, FOH Music Mixer
Frank J. Duca Jr., FOH/Foldback Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Production Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Douglas Nightwine, Monitor Mixer
William Taylor, Sound Effects Mixer
Devin Emke, Package Mixer
Eric Pfeifer, Package Mixer
Andrew Guastella, Package Mixer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home • Magnolia Network • Blind Nil
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
American Idol • Disney Night • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
David Bernstein, Technical Director
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Nat Havholm, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Christopher Gray, Video Control
Luke Chantrell, Video Control
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Robert Glasper Performs “Heaven’s Here” • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Michael Williams, Technical Director
Matt Muro, Camera
Rich York, Camera
Tim Quigley, Camera
Phil Salanto, Camera
Ricardo Sarmiento, Camera
Joel Sadler, Camera
Dancing With The Stars • Horror Night • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Christine Salomon, Technical Director
Brian Reason, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
Cary Symmons, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Nat Havholm, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Derek Pratt, Camera
Mark Koonce, Camera
John Gardner, Camera
Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
Dylan Sanford, Camera
Luke Chantrell, Video Control
Ed Moore, Video Control
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Dante Pagano, Camera
John Harrison, Camera
Rich Freedman, Camera
John Schwartz, Camera
Augie Yuson, Video Control
The Masked Singer • Masks Back — The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly — Round 1 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media
Christine Salomon, Technical Director
Nat Havholm, Camera
Mark Koonce, Camera
Brett Crutcher, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Jeff Wheat, Camera
Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
John Goforth, Camera
Cary Symmons, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Darin Gallacher, Video Control
Chris Hill, Video Control
The Voice • Live Top 10 Performances • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera
Martin J. Brown Jr., Camera
Robert Burnette, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Guido Frenzel, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Scott Hylton, Camera
Kathrine Iacofano, Camera
Scott Kaye, Camera
Steve Martynuk, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Steve Simmons, Camera
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
57th Academy Of Country Music Awards • Prime Video • MRC and Academy of Country Music
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Iqbal Hans, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Mano Bonilla, Camera
David Carline, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Darla Elledge, Camera
Freddy Frederick Jr., Camera
Pat Gleason, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Kat Kallergis, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Lyn Nolad, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
John Perry, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Danny Webb, Camera
Matt Greene, Camera Cody
Alderman, Camera
Daniel Schade, Camera
Jeff Lee, Camera
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Guy Jones, Video Control
Kevin Faust, Video Control
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Michael Anderson, Technical Director
Dan Winterburn, Technical Director
Danny Webb, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Vincent Foilett, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Bruce Green, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Brian Lataille, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Patrick Gleason, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Rob Vuona, Camera
Dave Rudd, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera
Gabriel De La Parra, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
David Carline, Camera
Kosta Krstic, Camera
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Joey Lopez, Video Control
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Ken Shapiro, Technical Director
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Michael Carr, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Jeremy Freeman, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
John Perry, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Chad Smith, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Guy Jones, Video Control
Kevin Faust, Video Control
2021 MTV Video Music Awards • MTV • MTV Entertainment Studios, Den Of Thieves
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Mike Williams, Technical Director
Shaun Harkins, Camera
John Lee, Camera
Rich York, Camera
David Trenkle, Camera
Nat Havholm, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Mark Renaudin, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera
Marc Bloomgarden, Camera
Ray Hoover, Camera
Daniel Paulet, Camera
Kurt Decker, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Jeff Latonero, Camera
Jofre Rosaro, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Bob Benedetti, Video Control
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Lori Gallati, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Camera
Jerry Cancel, Camera
Eli Clarke, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Jeff Latonero, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Mark Renaudin, Camera
Carlos Rios, Camera
Jim Scurti, Camera
Tim Quigley, Camera
Dan Zadwarny, Camera
J.M. Hurley, Video Control
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean • Bravo • 51 Minds
Cheer • Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar for Netflix
Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Adele: One Night Only • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions (WINNER)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer • Netflix • Netflix | Lathan TV | Pilot Boy
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts • HBO/HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga • CBS • Alex Coletti Productions
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries • Shadows: Andy & Jed • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix
Andrew Rossi, Written by
How To With John Wilson • How To Appreciate Wine • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Atlantic Pictures, Johns Movies and Blow Out Productions
John Wilson, Written by
Michael Koman, Written by
Susan Orlean, Written by
Conner O’Malley, Written by
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
The Problem With Jon Stewart • The Economy • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Chelsea Devantez, Head Writer
Jon Stewart, Writer
Kristen Acimovic, Writer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Felicity Morris, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Tracey Ashley, Head Writer
Robin Thede, Writer
Alrinthea Carter, Writer
Michelle Davis, Writer
Sonia Denis, Writer
Jonterri Gadson, Writer
Chloé Hilliard, Writer
Shenovia Large, Writer
Natalie McGill, Writer
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Dan Amira, Head Writer
Lauren Sarver Means, Senior Writer
Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer
David Angelo, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Zach DiLanzo, Writer
Jennifer Flanz, Writer
Jason Gilbert, Writer
Josh Johnson, Writer
David Kibuuka, Writer
Matt Koff, Writer
Christiana Mbakwe, Writer
Trevor Noah, Writer
Joseph Opio, Writer
Randall Otis, Writer
Zhubin Parang, Writer
Kat Radley, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Ashton Womack, Writer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer
Owen Parsons, Senior Writer
Charlie Redd, Senior Writer
Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer
Seena Vali, Senior Writer
Johnathan Appel, Writer
Ali Barthwell, Writer
Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Greg Iwinski, Writer
Ryan Ken, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer
Sofía Manfredi, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer
Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Delmonte Bent, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Stephen T. Colbert, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Caroline Lazar, Written by
Pratima Mani, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by
Opus Moreschi, Written by
Carley Moseley, Written by
Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Steve Waltien, Written by
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Michael Che, Head Writer
Alison Gates, Head Writer
Streeter Seidell, Head Writer
Colin Jost, Head Writer
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Dan Bulla, Written by
Mike DiCenzo, Written by
Billy Domineau, Written by
Alex English, Written by
Martin Herlihy, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
John Higgins, Written by
Vannessa Jackson, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Tesha Kondrat, Written by
Ben Marshall, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
Jake Nordwind, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Will Stephen, Written by
Celeste Yim, Written by
Anna Drezen, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Rob Klein, Written by
Jasmine Pierce, Written by
Rosebud Baker, Written by
Clare O’Kane, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written by
Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written by
