Creative Arts Emmys: Nominees to Watch Include Composers Ludwig Göransson, Kris Bowers

When the Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, several Oscar winners or nominees, as well as multiple prior Emmy winners, were among the names that made the cut.

In the Creative Arts categories, these include composer Ludwig Göransson, who won an Emmy a year ago for his score of The Mandalorian and is again nominated for the Star Wars-themed series. Göransson is also one Tony away from EGOT, as he additionally earned an Oscar for the Black Panther score and has won three Grammys, including for song of the year and record of the year for “This is America,” as well as the Black Panther soundtrack.

The Mandalorian‘s Emmy nominations also include sound editing for the team lead by Skywalker Sound’s Oscar-nominated supervising sound editors and Star Wars franchise vets Matthew Wood and David Acord. Also nominated for The Mandalorian was sound effects editor Benjamin A Burtt, the son of legendary Ben Burtt, who created the sound of the lightsabers and voice of R2D2 in the original 1977 Star Wars.

Meanwhile The Mandalorian’s nominated VFX team includes VFX supervisors Richard Bluff (who won an Emmy for the series a year ago) and Joe Bauer (who has won seven Emmys, including six for Game of Thrones), as well as ILM VFX supervisor John Knoll and animation supervisor Hal Hickel, who are both Oscar winners for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. Mandalorian VFX producer Abbigail Keller is vying for her second consecutive win.

Two-time Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell (Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk) is nominated for an Emmy for Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad. Britell won an Emmy in 2019 for the main title theme music to HBO’s Succession.

Jenkins’ team of nominees for The Underground Railroad also includes cinematographer James Laxton, also Oscar-nominated for Moonlight. And Onnalee Blank — who already has already earned five Emmys in sound mixing, for HBO’s Game of Thrones — is double-nominated for sound editing and mixing for The Underground Railroad.

Also in sound mixing, rerecording mixer Kevin O’Connell, who shares a record 21 Oscar nominations in sound (he won the Academy Award for Hacksaw Ridge), received an Emmy nomination for Apple TV+’s Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You. He previously won an Emmy in 1989 for Lonesome Dove.

Two-time Oscar winning sound mixer Garry Rizzo (Inception, Dunkirk) is Emmy nominated for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart.

Sound designer Wylie Stateman–a nine-time Academy Award nominee for films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood–is Emmy nominated for The Queen’s Gambit.

Additionally, supervising sound editor Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, a two-time Oscar nominee for Avatar and 2010’s Tron, earned her first Emmy nomination, for her work on WandaVision.

Oscar winning composer Steven Price (Gravity), is nominated for Netflix’s David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

Composer Kris Bowers is double nominated for the score and main title music to Bridgerton. He was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year for the documentary short A Concerto is a Conversation, which he directed.

Another recent Academy Award nominee, production designer Mark Ricker (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), was nominated by the Television Academy for his work on Halston.

At age 82, production designer Eugene Lee received his 17th Emmy nomination for SNL, a series he’s worked on since its 1975 debut. A win this year would be his fifth consecutive Emmy and his sixth overall.

Ten-time Emmy winning director of photography Donald Morgan is triple nominated in the category for cinematography in a multi-camera series, for his work on The Conners, Last Man Standing and The Upshaws.