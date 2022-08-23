‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Among First Group of Creative Arts Emmy Presenters

Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are among the first group of presenters announced for next month’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

In addition, the Television Academy and executive producer Bob Bain on Tuesday unveiled several other names who’ll take the stage to present at the ceremony, which takes place over two nights, Sept. 3 and 4.

The first group of presenters also includes Cheer’s Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer, Skylar Astin, W. Kamau Bell, Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu and Kevin Kreider, Cat Deeley, Euphoria’s Colman Domingo, Marcia Gay Harden, Chris Hardwick, This Is Us’ Jon Huertas, Jane Levy, All Rise’s Simone Missick, Niecy Nash and Randy Rainbow.

Organizers said in their announcement that the group of presenters “reflect the diverse talent and storytellers throughout the television industry and represent some of the year’s most popular programs across many genres and platforms.”

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater. An edited version will air Sept. 10 on FXX and be available to stream on Hulu.

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place Sept. 12 and airs live on NBC.