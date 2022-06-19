Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ Netflix’s ‘Penguin Town’ Among Winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards were handed out in a livestreamed ceremony on Saturday.

Netflix led all platforms and networks with nine wins, while CBS and PBS both won three awards each.

The syndicated talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show picked up five wins in crafts categories for lighting direction; technical team, camera work and video; multiple camera editing; live sound mixing and editing; and art direction/set direction/scenic design. The Drew Barrymore Show, also syndicated, won two awards for special effects costumes, makeup and hairstyling and costume design/styling. The Ellen Degeneres Show, which recently concluded its final season, won for its writing team.

Netflix’s Penguin Town won three awards for outstanding travel, adventure and nature program, sound mixing and editing, and cinematography. The streamer’s Cat People, First Film, Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo and You vs. Wild: Out Cold also won awards.

PBS’ home improvement series This Old House, which just wrapped its 42nd season, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, hosted by John Legend, also took home two awards.

Presenters who appeared at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, held in person at the Pasadena Convention Center, included Conscious Living‘s Michael & Bianca Alexander, Caught in Providence‘s Judge Frank Caprio, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Jennifer Gareis, Days of Our Lives and Beyond Salem‘s Raven Bowens, General Hopsital‘s Tajh Bellow and The Young and the Restless‘ Kate Linder.

The ceremony is the first since the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced in December plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented live at 9 PM EDT/tape-delayed to West Coast at 9 PDT on Friday, June 24, on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the ceremony.

The list of winners of the Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards are as follows:

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network — WINNER

Counter Space, Vice TV

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network

Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+

Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Judy Justice, IMDb TV — WINNER

Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch

Judge Mathis, SYNDICATED

The People’s Court, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix — WINNER

For The Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network

Growing Floret, Magnolia Network

Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS

Small Business Revolution, Hulu

Super Soul Sunday, OWN

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Penguin Town, Netflix — WINNER

Dogs, Netflix

Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Home Work, Magnolia Network — WINNER

Dream Home Makeover, Netflix

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines, MasterClass

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass

This Old House, PBS | Roku

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

First Film, Netflix — WINNER

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

If These Walls Could Rock, AXS TV

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, Lifetime

Music’s Greatest Mysteries, AXS TV

One Symphony, Two Orchestras, PBS

Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED

Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED

Extra, SYNDICATED

Inside Edition, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS — WINNER

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC

Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story, Apple TV

Recipe for Change,, YouTube Originals

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church, PBS — WINNER

9 Months with Courteney Cox, Facebook Watch

Hunger Interrupted , YouTube

The Juneteenth Menu, Food Network Digital

On the Rise, Eater Legacy

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix — WINNER

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Entertainment Tonight: Treat Yourself, SYNDICATED — WINNER

The Drew Barrymore Show: MORE Barry-more, SYNDICATED

Dr. Phil: Crossroads, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ted King as Jack Finnegan The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS — WINNER

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford General Hospital, ABC

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder Days of Our Lives, NBC

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Frankie Celenza Struggle Meals, Tastemade — WINNER

Lidia Bastianich Lidia’s Kitchen, PBS

Daym Drops Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

Ina Garten Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network

Christopher Kimball Milk Street, PBS

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bear Grylls You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix — WINNER

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living, PBS

Gary Bredow Start Up, PBS

Samantha Brown Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Jeff Corwin Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

Kevin O’Connor This Old House, PBS | Roku

Patton Oswalt Penguin Town, Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Start Up, PBS

Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS — WINNER

Cat People, Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

The Minimalists: Less is Now, Netflix

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC — WINNER

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The Good Road, PBS

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Cat People, Netflix — WINNER

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

Penguin Town, Netflix

Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Grateful For It All” The Young and the Restless, CBS — WINNER

“Next To You” The Young and the Restless, CBS

“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song” Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

The View, ABC

Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED

The View, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Penguin Town, Netflix — WINNER

Culture Quest, PBS

Growing Floret, Magnolia Network

In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem, CBN

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube — WINNER

Cat People, Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

Penguin Town, Netflix

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Good Road, PBS

Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Family Feud, SYNDICATED

General Hospital, ABC

The Price Is Right, CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Penguin Town, Netflix — WINNER

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Netflix — WINNER

Cat People, Netflix

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind Netflix

Home Work, Magnolia Network

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING

The Young and the Restless, CBS — WINNER

Days of Our Lives, / Beyond Salem, NBC | Peacock

Dogs, Netflix

General Hospital, ABC

Start Up, PBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED

Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

The View, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

General Hospital, ABC

Nick Cannon, SYNDICATED

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch — WINNER

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Real, SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

The Talk, CBS

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

The Real, SYNDICATED — WINNER

General Hospital, ABC

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

The View, ABC