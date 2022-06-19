Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ Netflix’s ‘Penguin Town’ Among Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards were handed out in a livestreamed ceremony on Saturday.
Netflix led all platforms and networks with nine wins, while CBS and PBS both won three awards each.
The syndicated talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show picked up five wins in crafts categories for lighting direction; technical team, camera work and video; multiple camera editing; live sound mixing and editing; and art direction/set direction/scenic design. The Drew Barrymore Show, also syndicated, won two awards for special effects costumes, makeup and hairstyling and costume design/styling. The Ellen Degeneres Show, which recently concluded its final season, won for its writing team.
Netflix’s Penguin Town won three awards for outstanding travel, adventure and nature program, sound mixing and editing, and cinematography. The streamer’s Cat People, First Film, Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo and You vs. Wild: Out Cold also won awards.
PBS’ home improvement series This Old House, which just wrapped its 42nd season, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, hosted by John Legend, also took home two awards.
Presenters who appeared at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, held in person at the Pasadena Convention Center, included Conscious Living‘s Michael & Bianca Alexander, Caught in Providence‘s Judge Frank Caprio, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Jennifer Gareis, Days of Our Lives and Beyond Salem‘s Raven Bowens, General Hopsital‘s Tajh Bellow and The Young and the Restless‘ Kate Linder.
The ceremony is the first since the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced in December plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.
The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented live at 9 PM EDT/tape-delayed to West Coast at 9 PDT on Friday, June 24, on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the ceremony.
The list of winners of the Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards are as follows:
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network — WINNER
Counter Space, Vice TV
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network
Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+
Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Judy Justice, IMDb TV — WINNER
Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch
Judge Mathis, SYNDICATED
The People’s Court, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix — WINNER
For The Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network
Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS
Small Business Revolution, Hulu
Super Soul Sunday, OWN
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Penguin Town, Netflix — WINNER
Dogs, Netflix
Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network
OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM
Home Work, Magnolia Network — WINNER
Dream Home Makeover, Netflix
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines, MasterClass
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass
This Old House, PBS | Roku
OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
First Film, Netflix — WINNER
Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
If These Walls Could Rock, AXS TV
Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, Lifetime
Music’s Greatest Mysteries, AXS TV
One Symphony, Two Orchestras, PBS
Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED
Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED
Extra, SYNDICATED
Inside Edition, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS — WINNER
20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC
Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story, Apple TV
Recipe for Change,, YouTube Originals
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM
Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church, PBS — WINNER
9 Months with Courteney Cox, Facebook Watch
Hunger Interrupted , YouTube
The Juneteenth Menu, Food Network Digital
On the Rise, Eater Legacy
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix — WINNER
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Entertainment Tonight: Treat Yourself, SYNDICATED — WINNER
The Drew Barrymore Show: MORE Barry-more, SYNDICATED
Dr. Phil: Crossroads, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ted King as Jack Finnegan The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS — WINNER
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford General Hospital, ABC
Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder Days of Our Lives, NBC
Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Frankie Celenza Struggle Meals, Tastemade — WINNER
Lidia Bastianich Lidia’s Kitchen, PBS
Daym Drops Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
Ina Garten Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network
Christopher Kimball Milk Street, PBS
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST
Bear Grylls You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix — WINNER
Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living, PBS
Gary Bredow Start Up, PBS
Samantha Brown Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
Jeff Corwin Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED
Kevin O’Connor This Old House, PBS | Roku
Patton Oswalt Penguin Town, Netflix
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
Start Up, PBS
Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS — WINNER
Cat People, Netflix
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
The Minimalists: Less is Now, Netflix
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC — WINNER
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
The Good Road, PBS
The View, ABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
Cat People, Netflix — WINNER
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
Penguin Town, Netflix
Wildlife Nation, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Grateful For It All” The Young and the Restless, CBS — WINNER
“Next To You” The Young and the Restless, CBS
“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song” Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
The View, ABC
Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED
The View, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
Penguin Town, Netflix — WINNER
Culture Quest, PBS
Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem, CBN
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube — WINNER
Cat People, Netflix
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
Penguin Town, Netflix
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
The Good Road, PBS
Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Days of Our Lives, NBC
Family Feud, SYNDICATED
General Hospital, ABC
The Price Is Right, CBS
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
Penguin Town, Netflix — WINNER
Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Netflix — WINNER
Cat People, Netflix
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind Netflix
Home Work, Magnolia Network
The View, ABC
OUTSTANDING CASTING
The Young and the Restless, CBS — WINNER
Days of Our Lives, / Beyond Salem, NBC | Peacock
Dogs, Netflix
General Hospital, ABC
Start Up, PBS
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED
Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
The View, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
General Hospital, ABC
Nick Cannon, SYNDICATED
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch — WINNER
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
The Real, SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
The Talk, CBS
The View, ABC
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
The Real, SYNDICATED — WINNER
General Hospital, ABC
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
The View, ABC
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
The View, ABC
