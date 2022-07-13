‘Criminal Minds’ Revival a Go (Again) at Paramount+

A revival of Criminal Minds is once again on the board at Paramount+.

Almost a year and a half after the project was first announced, the streamer has given a series order to the show, which will reunite cast members Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. Long-time showrunner Erica Messer is also on board, though cast members Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney won’t return.

Mantegna teased the revival on Twitter Tuesday with a picture of himself on a partially built set. “Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds,” he wrote.

Paramount+ announced the revival back in February 2021, when the streamer was still CBS All Access. It went through a long development process and protracted negotiations with Messer and the cast, including what turned out to be premature reports that it would be scrapped.

Unlike the long-running CBS procedural, which typically resolved its cases by the end of an episode, the Paramount+ version of Criminal Minds will be serialized, with the BAU team working a single case over the course of the season.

Criminal Minds ran for 15 seasons and 324 episodes on CBS and spawned two spinoffs, Suspect Behavior and Beyond Borders. The original series is consistently among the most watched acquired shows on Netflix, according to Nielsen; Paramount+ and Hulu also carry it.

TVLine first reported the green light for the new season.