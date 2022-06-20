Apple TV+ Orders Eight-Part London Thriller ‘Criminal Record’ Starring Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Having already seemingly landed a winner in Slow Horses, Apple TV+ has added another London-based thriller to its growing stable.
The streamer has made an eight-episode series order for Criminal Record, a new one-hour thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), the series is currently in production in London and is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.
Described by Apple as a “powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London,” the show sees an anonymous phone call draw two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case: one a young woman in the early stages of her career; the other, a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.
Oscar and BAFTA winner Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Critics Choice Award nominee Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Beast Must Die) stars as Detective Sergeant June Lenker.
Rutman, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (Shetland, Vera), Capaldi and Jumbo serve as executive producers. BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (Save Me Too, Oranges and Sunshine) is directing the series.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Netflix
Joel Kim Booster on Finding His ‘Nanette’ Moment in ‘Psychosexual’ Special and That Alison Bechdel ‘Fire Island’ Tweet
-
-
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
John Oliver Weighs In on Jan. 6 Hearings and “Concerning” Number of GOP Primary Winners Still Claiming Election Fraud
-
-
Awards
‘The Flight Attendant’ Stars Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet on Upping the Ante of Season 2: “Everything About It Was Tenfold”
-
Awards
Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ Netflix’s ‘Penguin Town’ Among Winners