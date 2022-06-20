Apple TV+ Orders Eight-Part London Thriller ‘Criminal Record’ Starring Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo

Having already seemingly landed a winner in Slow Horses, Apple TV+ has added another London-based thriller to its growing stable.

The streamer has made an eight-episode series order for Criminal Record, a new one-hour thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), the series is currently in production in London and is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Described by Apple as a “powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London,” the show sees an anonymous phone call draw two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case: one a young woman in the early stages of her career; the other, a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Oscar and BAFTA winner Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Critics Choice Award nominee Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Beast Must Die) stars as Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

Rutman, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (Shetland, Vera), Capaldi and Jumbo serve as executive producers. BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (Save Me Too, Oranges and Sunshine) is directing the series.