‘Crip Camp’ Co-Director Jim LeBrecht Attached to Adapt Coming-of-Age Story ‘Good Kings Bad Kings’ (Exclusive)

Jim LeBrecht — the Oscar-nominated co-director behind the Netflix and Higher Ground doc Crip Camp — and Hollis Rich will adapt Susan Nussbaum’s award-winning novel Good Kings Bad Kings, a coming-of-age story that centers on characters with disabilities.

Nussbaum’s novel, which earned the PEN/Bellweather Award in 2012, has been acquired by The Great production banner Echo Lake Entertainment.

The story takes place in a residential facility in Chicago for older teens and young adults, all of whom have some form of disability. The series, developed as a half-hour dramatic comedy, centers around Joanne Madsen, a woman who starts working at the facility and also uses a wheelchair. Recently disabled, Jo is looking for an easy job to get her out of the house but ends up discovering — and showing — the young residents that a better life is possible.

Rich, the co-creator behind the coming-of-age series State of Grace, and LeBrecht have previously worked together on several pilots.

Mary Jane Skalski (The Station Agent, American Animals) and Doug Mankoff will executive produce for Echo Lake, which wrapped production on the second season of the Emmy-nominated Hulu series that stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Recent features credits include the Netflix film All the Bright Places.

LeBrecht, a longtime disability rights activist, has worked as a sounds designer across theater and film. He made his feature directorial debut with Crip Camp, which tells the story of the campers and counselors at Camp Jened, a Catskills summer camp for the disabled that LeBrecht had attended as a teenager. (LeBrecht has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair.) It opened the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before going on to be nominated in the best documentary category at the 2021 Oscars.