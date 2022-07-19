Critics Choice Association Announces 2023 Dates for Awards Shows and Celebrations

The Critics Choice Association announced on Tuesday five dates for its upcoming awards shows and celebrations, including its annual Critics Choice Awards.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Jan. 15, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and will air live on The CW from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

The 7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards will take place on Nov. 13 at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. Nominations will be announced on Oct. 17, and the deadline for submissions is Sept. 16.

The 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be held on Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel as well. Last year’s honorees included Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Danielle Brooks, Robin Thede and Kenan Thompson.

The 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will hold its first in-person ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Oct. 7. Last year’s show honored Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demián Bichir, Gloria Estefan, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Clifton Collins Jr., Eugenio Derbez and Olga Merediz.

Lastly, the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television will take place on Nov., at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The three celebrations will be produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.

“It truly is an embarrassment of riches,” says CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We’re thrilled the CriticsChoice Awards is returning to its original January date on The CW and has become more popular than ever before. Our Documentary Awards receives more and more submissions every year. And as the CCA membership has grown over the last year and become even more diverse, it gives us great pleasure to respond accordingly with the expansion of our portfolio of events. The addition of our inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television along with the success of last year’s first Celebration of Latino Cinema and the 5th year milestone of our Celebration of Black Cinema & Television allows us to continue honoring the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera, and shine a light on underrepresented and underappreciated storytellers.”