Critics Choice Awards: Jeff Bridges to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges has been tapped to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will take place Jan. 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The actor, who currently stars in FX’s drama series The Old Man, is also a past Critics Choice Award winner for his performance in the 2009 film Crazy Heart, which also earned him an Oscar, SAG Award and Independent Spirit Award.

His other credits include The Last Picture Show, which earned him his first Oscar nomination in 1972, as well as Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Starman, The Contender, True Grit and Hell or High Water, all of which landed him additional Oscar noms.

Bridges also is currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting to end childhood hunger in America.

Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin praised Bridges’ body of work in a statement.

“From his debut with his dad on Sea Hunt, to his iconic performance as ‘The Dude’ in The Big Lebowski, to his Oscar-winning performance in Crazy Heart, right through his amazing work in The Old Man, his decades-spanning career is unmatched,” Berlin said. “We look forward to celebrating his incredible career before an audience of millions of fans.”

The Crtics Choice Awards will air live on The CW on Jan. 15 (7-10 p.m. ET; delayed PT). The show will be executive produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

Nominations in the TV categories will be announced Tuesday.