Hallmark Programming Exec Michelle Vicary Steps Down

Crown Media’s lead programming and production executive Michelle Vicary is stepping down. She will leave her post as executive vp of programming at the beginning of June after 22 years at the company.

Crown Media Family Networks’ CEO Wonya Lucas has tapped Randy Pope, senior vp of programming and development, and Darren Melameth, senior vp of programming and content strategy, as interim co-leads as the company embarks on a search for Vicary’s replacement.

“We thank Michelle for her contributions to the growth and success of our networks and for helping to bring the quintessential Hallmark brand to life,” said Lucas in a statement. “We appreciate the passion and effort she has brought to our team and to the company.”

Throughout her career at Crown, Vicary held multiple positions at the company. Most notably, she helped put networks including Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama on the map with original movies and series like When Calls the Heart, Good Witch and the Emmy-nominated Home & Family.

Lucas, former TV One chief, replaced longtime exec Bill Abbot after he was pushed out last January following a fraught holiday season that saw Hallmark remove a commercial featuring a same-sex couple. He later backtracked and apologized for his decision. Lucas took over the role in August.