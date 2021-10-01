‘Cruel Intentions’ Update in the Works at Amazon’s IMDb TV

Cruel Intentions is getting the TV treatment, again.

Five years after NBC passed on a sequel to the 1999 hit from the film’s original writer-director, Amazon’s IMDb TV is developing a college-set reboot of the feature that starred Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The new take is from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman (Amazon’s upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer update) and comes with one of the movie’s original producers, Neal Moritz, attached. Per IMDb TV, it revolves around two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

Moritz is the only link to the original movie attached to the IMDb TV take. NBC’s sequel hailed from Cruel Intentions writer-director Roger Kumble and Moritz. They were joined by Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross, the duo behind the musical parody of the pic that was staged in Los Angeles. The pair’s send-up at L.A.’s Rockwell Table & Stage in 2016 attracted the film’s four central stars, including Blair, Witherspoon, Phillippe and Gellar. Kumble remained in touch with Ross and Rosin after blessing the musical parody.

The NBC drama had been eyed for a summer 2017 slot, with prolonged talks between producers Sony Pictures Television and NBC said to have focused on reducing the licensing fee for stacking rights. Sources at the time said NBC’s decision to pass was based on its heavy midseason roster and lack have room on its schedule for the series.

Fisher and Goodman will pen the script and exec produce alongside Moritz and his Original Film colleague Pavun Shetty. Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Bruce Mellon will also exec produce. Sony TV again returns as the studio.

IMDb TV launched in January 2019 and has built an impressive roster of library content as it looks to compete with similar free and ad-supported streaming platforms. The service is also home to original scripted series including the Leverage update, a spinoff of Amazon’s Bosch, Alex Rider and such newly ordered series as Clea DuVall’s Tegan and Sara-inspired entry High School and Dick Wolf’s On Call.